At 3 p.m., April 8, 1982, San Antonio’s city council began debating approval of city subsidized funding for water main construction proposals to aid residential developers in their efforts to create new subdivisions.

There was opposition to city subsidies to developers of new subdivisions from certain San Antonio community organizations. Their opposition arose from their conviction that then-city infrastructure needed financial resources for repairs and improvements. It also happened to be Holy Week.

About 4:30 p.m., one council member, who favored the developers benefiting from city policies, in exasperation, asked Mayor Henry Cisneros for permission to speak. When recognized, he said to the clergy in attendance, affiliated with the community organization members in the audience: “Don’t you priests and pastors need to get back to your churches for Monday Thursday services?” Stunned silence followed. Even that council member’s colleagues knew that he had misspoken due to his not knowing enough about what he was asking and inferring.

The ”Monday Thursday” which he mentioned is actually Maundy Thursday. The name originates from the Latin word “mandare,” meaning “to command.” It's English derivative is “mandate.” Maundy originates from the story of Jesus’ Last Supper with his disciples before his arrest. The Gospel according to John, chapter 13, verse 34, reports Jesus saying: “A new commandment I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.”

The council member was essentially telling the clergy attending the meeting in support of the community organization member-churches: “Shouldn’t y’all get out of here and tend to whatever religious service you have tonight?” It was perceived by many as a dismissive, in-error, patronizing, disparaging and disrespectful comment. The citizens and clergy from those faith community parishes in coalition with each other believed that policies on public funds are a matter worthy of public debate, because public debates are most often about people and the quality of life in their communities.

At many Maundy Thursday worship services, people sing together, read Scripture about Jesus’ Last Supper, share the Lord’s Supper, consider Jesus’ arrest late that Thursday night, and are dismissed to serve as God would guide them, according to the commandment to love each one of God’s people as Jesus loved — to love as Jesus commanded on the way to his being betrayed, arrested, judged, sentenced, crucified and buried.

Today is known as Holy Saturday (or Silent Saturday) in many Christian traditions. On this day, followers of Jesus consider how often there seems to be an abdication of God’s aliveness in the world. On Sunday, however, at dawn and in the hours which follow, Jesus’ disciples experienced how not even ill-intentioned political and religious leaders in any time period can hold back what God desires for justice, mercy, grace, dignity, equality and love, among all citizens in God’s commonwealth.

God’s indefatigable love is essential in order for individuals to experience transformation and for communities and societies to develop policies, practices and ministries which honor one and all. “Love one another,” because Jesus leads the way for love, always rebounding to love, respect and care again and anew. That’s the New Commandment alive still, whether you think the Thursday of Holy Week is named Maundy, or even “Monday.”