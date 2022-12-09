Ted Foote Jr. column: God leaves the light on at his table for all

Set in Manhattan near Columbia University and written about a fictional home and conglomerate of household members seven years into the Great Depression, Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman’s stage comedy “You Can’t Take It with You” is filled with diverse and zany characters seeking acceptance, encouragement and meaningfulness — as do we all. In the play, when eccentric homeowner and father-figure Martin Vanderhof gathers all for a meal, he begins praying to God, “Well, Sir, here we are.”

In current times, where increasing numbers of people feel awkwardness with gender-specific language, addressing God as “Sir” may result in many people feeling uncomfortable. Since Mr. Vanderhof was probably born in the 1870s, perhaps he can be forgiven for employing a prayer vocabulary that fails to meet a 21st century terminology standard.

The mix of the characters, however, some “DNA related,” some in-laws, some renters, and some who wander inside from the street and wider metropolitan area, is both hilarious to behold and illustrative of much of life as it comes to us.

In the church sanctuary where I serve, during the weeks before Christmas, a lighted, yet empty, miniature barn stands ready for the characters of Joseph, Mary and baby Jesus, who will appear on Christmas Eve. I call it the “Tom Bodett stable.” Some may remember the advertisement for the Motel 6 franchise, where the voice-over concludes, “For Motel 6, I’m Tom Bodett. We’ll leave the light on for you.” That’s what happens at Bethlehem before Joseph and Mary arrive. There’s a ”Tom Bodett stable” kept ready for them, because there is otherwise no room in any of the inns of the town.

Martin Vanderhof’s home in Manhattan 1936 is a “Tom Bodett” type of home. The light is always on for artists, skilled and unskilled laborers, immigrants, for those who struggle with sobriety, for libertarians and anarchists, and for those full of openness and compassion.

I wonder about communities of faith being as welcoming as Martin Vanderhof and Tom Bodett. I have been blessed to see this on a somewhat expanded scale at least three times in the past 15 years.

In 2011, the church’s officers voted to host a 10th anniversary 9/11 Interfaith Remembrance and Commitment to Reconciliation worship service. Jews, Christians, Unitarians, Muslims, agnostics, Sikhs, Buddhists and others gathered under one roof.

Ten years later, the church officers voted to host a similar 20th anniversary remembrance and commitment to reconciliation service.

Last Sunday, the First Presbyterian Church officers invited an organizing new church of United Methodists to meet in the physical plant at 1100 Carter Creek Parkway for a few months to minimize certain rental costs as they get started.

Since the two communities of faith are worshiping together in the church’s sanctuary through Christmas, last Sunday during worship, when “the invitation” was being extended for worshipers to participate in Holy Communion (The Lord’s Supper), with words such as, “This is not a table belonging either to Presbyterians, or to Methodists or any other faith community. It is God’s table, hosted by Jesus,” I could not help but think of Martin Vanderhof’s, “Well, Sir, here we are,” and of Tom Bodett’s, “We’ll leave the light on for you.”

Whether in Bethlehem, Manhattan, Bryan or elsewhere, such experiences of being God’s people together under the same roof are memorable and even life-transforming, because God leaves the light on and The Table open for one and all.