Ted Foote column: The human race is the only race that matters

Early this week I received a call from a person who lives alone, had just been released from a local hospital and who requested some water, milk and “two cheeseburgers.” Because I knew the person’s cause of hospitalization might not create difficulty in digesting a small cheeseburger, I said OK, went to the grocery store, then pulled into a fast-food restaurant’s drive-through lane and ordered the pair of burgers. It was late afternoon, but not yet the dinner/supper rush, so I was the only customer in the drive-through.

My skin is light in color, and I am in my late 60s. Taking my order at the drive-in window, the young burger-place employee’s skin pigmentation was dark. He was in his 20s. I was wearing my Houston Astros cap. As he returned my debit card, thanked me for the purchase and told me to drive forward to receive my order, he said, “I like your Astros’ cap.” I raised my hand in a salute to him as I was returning my wallet into my trousers’ pocket and re-fastening my seat belt, then shifting the car into drive. Suddenly he said, “Boss-man, wait! There’s no one behind you. Let me tell you what happened to me.”

I paused and asked back: “What happened?”

He said, “Two weeks ago my lady-friend and I were in Arlington. I was wearing my Astros’ cap. We went into a restaurant. As the host was preparing to seat us, he asked, ‘Would you prefer a booth or table?’ We said, ‘Table.’ He led us into a room with many open tables, then sat us beneath the largest air conditioner vent in the entire room. I immediately felt myself catching a cold. Can you believe that? Discrimination against Astros’ fans in Arlington, seating us under that giant A.C. vent? You think Houston restaurants do that to Rangers’ fans?”

Before I could say a word, he said, “Ooops. Look here. Someone pulling up behind you to the order-speaker. You have a good rest of the day, Boss-man.”

“Thank you very much,” I replied. “You also!”

While I was extremely uncomfortable with the term he used to address me, with its “baggage” from plantation and slavery days, I also realize that he was employing that language beyond what a politically correct sociologist, psychologist or cultural linguist might encourage. He employed that language to interact with me — a stranger — in a familiar exchange of common values: We each are fans of Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros.

I certainly cannot judge the Arlington maître d’ as arranging diners’ seating in a way even remotely influenced by local resentment of another team’s fans. My “takeaway,” however, is that when each and all of us see each other beyond our tribal, native, gender, age, political, economic, educational, geographic or religious similarities and differences, we certainly will not see “Astros” or “Rangers,” but fellow human beings. And no one will think they’re being discriminated against so much that they are seated under the coldest blowing air in the restaurant, or are being discriminated against in any other way.

We’ll be cheering together for the much wider — and global — community of all of God’s people!