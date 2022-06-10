Ted Foote column: Symbols have different meanings for different people

Tuesday is designated as Flag Day, to commemorate the day in 1777 when the Second Continental Congress adopted the “13 star flag” as the official flag of the United States — the predecessor to our “50 star flag” today. This flag is a symbol of the United States as a diverse and democratic nation.

This is similar to religious traditions having “rich and meaningful” symbols, such as a cross for Christianity, a star of David for Judaism, and a crescent moon and star for Islam. Each symbol has value because each points beyond itself to a greater narrative describing (1) God’s presence among people and (2) the interactions of people reaching out and growing in faithfulness to God, while serving among one another, both near and far.

The Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. flag was written in 1892 by Francis Bellamy. He was educated for serving as a Baptist minister, but later worked as a magazine publisher in Massachusetts. Mr. Bellamy was passionate about the flag “and the republic for which it stands,” as well as the “heartbeat value” expressed in the pledge of “liberty and justice for all” (derived from the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution).

Symbols have different meanings for different people. Every worshiper in front of the Christian cross has a varied understanding of that important symbol. For some, it is a reminder of Jesus Christ’s “blood atonement” for human sin; for some, it is a doorway to heaven; for others it is a reminder of human cruelty (such as crucifixion) to which God submits through Jesus’ life in order to prevail in resurrection power, etc. Fellow Christians hold and appreciate diverse respective interpretations of the cross and of Jesus’ death (and resurrection beyond death) which differ one from another.

Disagreements are part of varied interpretations of faith traditions. Disagreements are also part of a democratic republic’s systems of deciding policy and direction.

This week marked the beginning of public hearings from the U.S. House of Representatives investigating the background and essence of the Jan. 6, 2021 rioting at the U.S. Capitol and attempting to throw out the results of the 2020 presidential election. Some have termed these hearings a malicious “witch hunt” based on untruth.

If Mr. Bellamy was alive today to have witnessed the events of Jan. 6, 2021, I wonder what he — as devoted as he was both to “the republic for which The Flag stands” and to “liberty and justice for all” — would say. I think he would say that sorting through evidence for factual conclusions related to potential illegalities is essential to the sustaining of the Democratic Republic going forward.

Why? Because God’s uplifting gifts of “liberty and justice for all” cannot be disregarded unless one values neither one’s own nor the nation’s soul. Flag Day honors the Republic for which the red, white, and blue flag stands as a crucial symbol of God’s gifts alive in a democracy of diverse people.

Ted V. Foote Jr. has been pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan since 2007.