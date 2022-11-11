Ted Foote column: Prayers needed for important week

On Tuesday of this week — Nov. 8 — voting occurred across the nation in what some call “off-year” national elections, with many citizens casting a ballot during varying “early voting” periods in the weeks preceding.

Friday of this same week — Nov. 11 — was Veterans Day.

Needing a devotional expression for myself at this point on the calendar, here is a prayer related to this particular week:

Holy Sovereign of the universe, of every nation and household: This week, in the great legacy of democratic practice, elections have been held in communities, states and at the level of national representation. In a few instances, runoff elections yet lie a short time ahead.

As advertisements from campaigns recede from view, help us to go forward constructively, acknowledging certified results, planning for legislative work ahead, and dedicated to the pursuit of best governance for the common good of each and all as citizens.

Forgive excessive partisanship, authoritarian ideologies, demeaning comments, and frequent expectations that political and public enterprises are — or somehow should be — easy. Orient us toward the challenges of problem facing, conflict resolving, successfully negotiating, and sharing credit for solutions and accomplishments which can result in improving community services and uplift humans educationally, economically and relationally.

From our observance of Veterans Day, receive our gratitude for those who — in a period of their lives — determined self as secondary to the primary value of the common good, giving time, talent and even health and life, in defense of nation, democracy and safety, believing in the highest ideals of our nation even when the nation and her people have not always lived up to those highest ideals. Grant that those who have served through Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Marines and Air Force — active duty and reserves — may know of the gratitude which we as citizens owe and rightly express to them.

Moreover, wondrous God, whatever our faith community traditions, give us eyes and consciences to see past landscapes of viewpoints interpreted differently, wherein we sense divisions from the likes of wide rivers, mountains and canyons in order that we might behold how President Lincoln’s characterization of “malice toward none and charity toward all” indicates light from you illuminating our paths toward valleys and plains of grace, justice, mercy, love and acknowledged dignity.

For we cannot get there without you and one another — all who comprise the commonwealth of your wide, wide family, considering each person a brother and a sister given as a sacred gift from you. Given our unique personalities and journeys, may we grow in treasuring one another as you bid us to live, that being always to the glory of your holy name. Amen.

While I cannot speak for anyone else, I need a prayer like this frequently.