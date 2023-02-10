Sunday, Feb. 12 is the anniversary of Abraham Lincoln's birth in 1809. Two days later, Feb. 14, is Valentine’s Day. These two days and observances send my thoughts to (1) “development by process” and (2) love.

Born in Kentucky and spending many years in Illinois, Lincoln is a prime example of development by way of process in thinking and policy direction. Lincoln’s thinking and sense of policy in government and politics was not fixed for the entirety of his life. He evolved in what he thought, advocated and sought to implement.

In 2012, Sarah Pruitt wrote, “The 16th U.S. President was firm in believing slavery was morally wrong, but his views on racial equality were sometimes more complicated.” She explains how, for most of Lincoln’s life: he was not an abolitionist (against slavery in all states); he did not believe in absolute equal rights for all citizens; he advocated some deportation of African-Americans to Africa for re-colonization there; he utilized the declaration of emancipation as a political goal related to Union military occupation in slave-holding states. Crucially, though, Lincoln’s political policies among people were “in process” and were still developing across the last decade of his life.

Isn’t that true for everyone who is studying life and thinking about what is most important, even about what is sacred — like creation and people’s lives?

In the mid-1960s, a white Presbyterian ministerial student was engaged in a summer pastorate in northern Louisiana. After he was observed reaching out interracially in the community, a person asked him, “Are you an (expletive) lover.” He replied, “I love my fellow human beings, as Scripture teaches.”

Politically and socially today, the term “woke” has an association with being sensitive to racial inequality and the discrimination, violence and social damage experienced as a result by individuals, communities, nations and all peoples of the world. Interestingly, there is a biblical association with this more recent term and sociological outlook.

In the Gospel of Jesus according to Mark, chapter 13, at verses 35-37, in the Garden of Gethsemane immediately before his arrest by state and religious authorities, Jesus implores his disciples for “wakefulness” — in contrast to being sleepy and closed to what can develop around them harmfully (as with Jesus' arrest) and positively (as with their recognizing God’s coming among them).

How “woke” are we? How “wakeful,” sensitive, conscientious and aware are we to others’ struggles and to discrimination, violence and social damage which has and can still occur?

If God comes among us over and over across decades and centuries, how crucial it is to be alert and prepared to be guided through “in process” and evolving thought, relating and citizenship.

In Deuteronomy 30, at verses 19 and 20, Moses declares to God’s people: “Choose life … loving the Lord your God.” This love is not like the romantic love often emphasized at Valentine’s Day. It is like the love the ministerial student was expressing and like the love Jesus expects to grow in us as an evolving process all through life. Let us be wakeful in the process of choosing life and loving God with all of God’s people.