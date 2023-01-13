Ted Foote column: God is the lighthouse, his people are the shore lights

In the early 1870s, Christian evangelist Dwight Moody preached a sermon which included an illustration of a sailing vessel approaching Cleveland’s harbor on Lake Erie on a cloudy night. As the story goes, the tall lighthouse was visible in the deep darkness, but the lower shoreline lights were not burning.

The ship’s pilot attempted to navigate the turn from open waters into the harbor but miscalculated. The vessel collided with a shallow rocky shoal, knocking a hole in the hull and sinking the vessel.

Mr. Moody’s analogy was that Jesus Christ is the tall lighthouse ever giving light and guidance to those on life’s voyage and journey, but God’s people are as the shore lights, needed to assist one another in what is holy, caring, affirming, authentic and good.

Poet-composer Philip Bliss was in the congregation when Mr. Moody included that story. Mr. Bliss then wrote the music and words to “Let the Lower Lights Be Burning.” The first and third stanzas include the words, “Brightly beams our Father’s mercy from his lighthouse evermore. But to us God gives the keeping of the lights along the shore … Trim your feeble lamps, disciples: Some poor sailor tempest tossed, trying now to make the harbor, in the darkness may be lost. Let the lower lights be burning! Send a gleam across the wave!”

Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. was born on Jan. 15, 1929. The third Monday in January is set aside to commemorate his birth. Dr. King was clear in his preaching, teaching, organizing and “speeching” that God in Jesus was, for him, always the tall and bright lighthouse through life’s challenges and perils. Our goal is faithfully serving as lower lights upon the shore, and anywhere else.

One photo from the third 1965 civil and voting rights march beginning from Selma, Alabama, on March 21 and reaching the state capitol in Montgomery four days later, includes Rev. King linking arms with march participants John Lewis, an unidentified Roman Catholic sister, and the Reverend Ralph Abernathy, plus Ralph Bunche, Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel and Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth.

King, those who gathered on that front line with him, and all that followed — when serious physical injuries had afflicted marchers earlier that March, and would again on March 25 — were all “lower lights” shining for all others, including you and me years later.

In an article from 2019, Rabbi Laurie Green quoted both abolitionist Frederick Douglass from the mid-1800s, “Praying for freedom never did me any good ’til I started praying with my feet,” and Rabbi Heschel, who said of his participation at Selma in 1965, “I felt my legs were praying.”

You and I may or may not march in a protest parade during the life we are given, but even when risks exist we are called to be, for one another, “lower lights” of God’s lighthouse guidance every day.