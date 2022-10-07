Ted Foote column: Caring for our fellow humans is not for the birds

Although my outdoor walking time has been reduced lately, when I have been out in the early morning, I seem to hear more songbirds than during June, July and August. I am not a “birder,” so I don’t have immense avian knowledge, but I did Google the question, “Do songbirds migrate through Texas during October?”

The answer I received was “while some migratory movement begins in August, the peak period is from September 5 to October 29. A billion-plus songbirds make autumnal flights from north to south across Texas, mostly at night, feeding and resting during sunlight hours.”

Many scientists suspect that these feathered migrants follow their courses by starlight. If this is accurate, significant artificial light can confuse and distract them during this endeavor. For this reason, there’s actually a “Lights Out Texas” emphasis which encourages outdoor lighting to be kept at only essential minimums from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. during this September and October period.

Some may say, “It’s ‘a stretch’ of logic,” but thoughtfulness for the challenges of migratory fowl may not be all that different from thoughtfulness for fellow human beings in the midst of daily (and nightly) challenges. We each know journeying in each person’s [and creature’s] life includes daily challenges. Healthy relationships are a goal, but health in any category — like migrating aloft during the night — is a goal on the way to which we encounter multiple obstacles of various kinds and varying degrees.

During 15 years in the Bryan-College Station area, I received as many as 10 extreme crisis phone calls related to mental and emotional crises. Occasionally I know the person, but they tend to be folks “cruising the church listings” who do not know me, hoping to visit with someone about their anxiety and/or desperation.

During the four months of June, July, August and September of 2022 alone, I have received six such calls. Doing the math, that’s from less than one call per year to six in one year (with three months remaining in 2022). Such anecdotal experience is not, by empirical standards, reliable. I do not know what mental health experts say about the statistics of crisis incidence these days, but I sense that stress, anxiety, depression, bi-polar symptoms, etc. are rising.

Sacred writings mention God’s care for birds [Psalm 147:9; Job 38:41; Matthew 6:26; Luke 12:24], asking the implied question, “If God cares for the birds, do you not think God cares for people?” Yet caring for one another on our journeys through life is often complicated, unpredictable and even worrisome. All the while, though, it is our calling together, being God’s wide and diverse family.

Let us, with God’s help and wisdom, serve God with awareness that each person is facing internal and external dilemmas on their journeys [by day or by night], as do we. Seeking, praying and working toward goals of support, resolution and healing everywhere and together, we shall be sharing mercy, grace, respect and love.