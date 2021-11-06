Songs of Hope: The Work of Debbie Friedman

Two decades after World War II, much had begun to change. For many, the United States was a land of both peace and prosperity. Although not everyone shared equally in the American dream, there was hope that the trauma of the war years might finally fade, and that the American people would assign its own curse of racial segregation to the dustpans of history.

Jewish culture, however, was not assigned merely to books, academia and the theater. New and innovative institutions sprang forth from the Jewish soul. One such creation was the American Jewish summer camp experience. Jewish summer camps were not merely a place to have fun, they would become a foundation of Jewish post-Holocaust renaissance. Jewish summer camps not only created new post-Holocaust leadership but a whole new genre of Jewish music. These camps’ poetry set to music became a reflection not only of the American Jewish soul, but of hope and renewal after darkness of the crematoria’s ashes. It is into this world, rebuilt from the ashes of Europe’s crematoria and natured by American ideals of freedom, that Debbie Friedman (1951-2011) entered. Friedman represented a new form of artist. Despite the fact that Friedman had an almost rock star status within the Jewish world, her work remains until this day almost entirely unknown outside of it. Like Sholom Aleichem, she wrote and composed for the Jewish masses. Friedman “married” the American and Jewish poetic and musical traditions and from this artistic merger gave birth to the music of the Jewish camp. Listening to her music, we hear a mélange of American 1960’s folk music and classical Jewish texts.