Shawn Manning Chapman: Ways to combat the sorrow of the season

If you are like me, you may be feeling a bit melancholy as Christmas approaches. Perhaps a familiar sadness swirls quietly at your feet as you set up your Advent wreath and wonder vaguely what to get everyone on your list. You just feel out of sorts.
It’s easy to feel guilty about feeling this way. I have discovered, however, that guilt is unhelpful.
What is helpful is acceptance. “This is how I feel. Sad. In Advent.” For a variety of reasons of my own. Lots of other people are sad during this time, too.
A Franciscan friend of mine once told me that widows symbolize the church longing for the return of her spouse until he comes again. I like that. It gives new meaning to my state in life. In a similar way, we who experience sadness or sorrow during this time of hope and joy can be in solidarity with the people of God through all of history who longed for the coming of the savior.
Even now, God’s people wait for the Parousia, the second coming, with “pangs of birth.” (Romans 8:22-24) This is where we fit into the Christmas story. We can be those people.
That “O Come O Come Emanuel” hymn is for us.
However, we don’t have to simply stay with our sadness.
Here is what we can do with ourselves this Advent to do our best to experience the hope Jesus gives us.
We can use this time of grace to do unexpected kindnesses for others, taking a cue from St. Nicholas; the sneakier the better. This never fails to help me when I am down and I know God loves it.
We can renew our love for children, to honor the child Jesus and to listen for the way God speaks to us through them. Joseph White suggests in his lovely book, “Listening for God in Everyday Life,” that we take time to listen to a child. Don’t worry about what to say, just listen, really listen as long as they want to talk. Try participating in a child-led activity and be attentive just as you try to be attentive in prayer.
In your moments of contentment, take time to make a brief litany of thanksgiving. It is surprising what even a little gratitude can do and how much it lifts your heart to God. Even when you are downhearted, tell God five things you are grateful for about this time of year. This seems to clear the heart of gloom, at least some.
Remember that Jesus is never upset with you for struggling. He always listens to you with love. Tell him how you are feeling and what you are worried about. If you can, try visiting him in the Blessed Sacrament as often as you can during Advent. Why not every day?
Stop in between errands. Even a couple of minutes draws you closer to him, reorients your life and brings your sadness into perspective. We have trouble accepting ourselves, but he always accepts us as we are. There is no situation he can’t make a little bit better. So run to him in the Blessed Sacrament. Run to him however you can.
Even if you feel too weak and sad to pray, ask the Holy Spirit to pray within you. He will. You just show up.
I know that at some point Advent and Christmas joy will shine through the shadows around my heart and a tender peace will come to me. It will happen for you, too. I have come to rely upon it.
Jesus came for those of us twho struggle and who can’t tie bows to save their lives.
So be patient with yourself if you are sad. Remember that feelings, memories, situations and moods come and go but our souls are bathed in the radiance of Christ, especially, I believe, during this special time of grace we call Advent and Christmas. We can trust that, whatever is going on in our lives or in ourselves.
We can say to ourselves, many times each day, “Amen. Come Lord Jesus.” (Revelation 22:20)
And he will. He’s on the way.
“In the tender compassion of our God, the dawn from on high shall break upon us, to shine on those who dwell in darkness and the shadow of death, and to guide our feet into the way of peace.” (Luke 1:78)
Bryan resident Shawn Manning Chapman, a twice-widowed mom of two daughters, is a Secular Discalced Carmelite, a Catholic community in the Diocese of Austin.