Shawn Manning Chapman: Ways to combat the sorrow of the season

We can use this time of grace to do unexpected kindnesses for others, taking a cue from St. Nicholas; the sneakier the better. This never fails to help me when I am down and I know God loves it.

We can renew our love for children, to honor the child Jesus and to listen for the way God speaks to us through them. Joseph White suggests in his lovely book, “Listening for God in Everyday Life,” that we take time to listen to a child. Don’t worry about what to say, just listen, really listen as long as they want to talk. Try participating in a child-led activity and be attentive just as you try to be attentive in prayer.

In your moments of contentment, take time to make a brief litany of thanksgiving. It is surprising what even a little gratitude can do and how much it lifts your heart to God. Even when you are downhearted, tell God five things you are grateful for about this time of year. This seems to clear the heart of gloom, at least some.

Remember that Jesus is never upset with you for struggling. He always listens to you with love. Tell him how you are feeling and what you are worried about. If you can, try visiting him in the Blessed Sacrament as often as you can during Advent. Why not every day?