Shawn Manning Chapman: Spend some time with God in Christmas peace

At this writing, it is not yet Christmas. However, I can say with confidence that it was a disaster, and that we loved it.

My youngest daughter, Roise, my granddaughter, Arelani and I are in the middle of moving (only across the parking lot.) Therefore all is chaos. We always keep things simple anyway, and we never fail to get a kick out of each other no matter what is going on.

My eldest daughter, Maire, and her little boys Blaze and Brazos, will be with us, too. The kids will be getting into everything and wrestling like a pile of puppies. It will be lively.

Later, after the Christmas music is turned off, after the candles on Jesus’ birthday cake have been blown out, the presents opened, the wrapping paper cleaned up, after the over-stimulated children are either asleep or on their way home with their mom, I am expecting a different kind of happiness. I plan on some stillness, some silence and solitude to enjoy the Lord of Christmas.

Prayer is such a simple thing. And it seems to me that there is a special quality, a clarity of grace or of spiritual light, if you will, available at Christmas that is unique to it.