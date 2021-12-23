Shawn Manning Chapman: Spend some time with God in Christmas peace

At this writing, it is not yet Christmas. However, I can say with confidence that it was a disaster, and that we loved it.
My youngest daughter, Roise, my granddaughter, Arelani and I are in the middle of moving (only across the parking lot.) Therefore all is chaos. We always keep things simple anyway, and we never fail to get a kick out of each other no matter what is going on.
My eldest daughter, Maire, and her little boys Blaze and Brazos, will be with us, too. The kids will be getting into everything and wrestling like a pile of puppies. It will be lively.
Later, after the Christmas music is turned off, after the candles on Jesus’ birthday cake have been blown out, the presents opened, the wrapping paper cleaned up, after the over-stimulated children are either asleep or on their way home with their mom, I am expecting a different kind of happiness. I plan on some stillness, some silence and solitude to enjoy the Lord of Christmas.
Prayer is such a simple thing. And it seems to me that there is a special quality, a clarity of grace or of spiritual light, if you will, available at Christmas that is unique to it.
And so tonight, set aside a little time to pray as Mary did. Maybe after Joseph and Baby Jesus were asleep, she spent time in adoration of God.
Adore is such a sugary word in our culture that implies ooey gooey cutesie stickiness or dramatic devotion. However, in the Catholic faith, it is a term of prayer. Perhaps adoration is prayer in its simplest form.
I once heard a monk who was speaking at a Catholic conference say that when we adore, we are acknowledging and placing ourselves in “right relationship” with God. The Catechism says it is “an act of religion,” a state of gratitude and appreciation of God by his creature.
As Mary looked up at the Christmas star, and the tiny newborn face of her child bathed in its light, she adored. I don’t think this is a feeling of adoration as much as it is a state of being, that gratitude-filled, right relationship. In spite of the daunting challenges ahead and a yawning unknown before her and Joseph, knowing Mary, she spent these moments on Christmas night in peaceful adoration, being in the moment with Jesus.
Let’s join Mary Christmas night and spend some time with her in adoration. It doesn’t have to be anything more than awareness and love, as simple and clear as Mary’s breath, synchronized with that of the child she bore for us.
Sit somewhere comfortable and breathe with Baby Jesus and Mother Mary, relaxing and letting go of the busy day, maybe near your Christmas tree or your Nativity scene, or under the night sky. Now just “look” at Jesus with the eyes of your soul.
“I am not asking you now to think of Him, or to form numerous conceptions of Him, or to make long and subtle meditations with your understanding. I am asking you only to look at Him. For who can prevent you from turning the eyes of your soul (just for a moment, if you can do no more) upon this Lord? — St. Teresa OF Jesus (Avila)
You don’t even have to particularly imagine anything. Just immerse yourself in the clear light of Christmas in whatever way you can.
Just be quiet, just be still and adore in simplicity of heart. Be with God in Christmas peace.
“The Father spoke one Word, which was His Son, and this Word He always speaks in eternal silence, and in silence must It be heard by the soul.” — St. John of the Cross
Bryan resident Shawn Manning Chapman, a twice-widowed mom of two daughters, is a Secular Discalced Carmelite, a Catholic community in the Diocese of Austin.