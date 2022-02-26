Shawn Manning Chapman: Lent offers opportunity to improve our connection to others

As Catholics we know that everything we do affects everyone everywhere because we are all connected. This is why after confession we don’t simply walk away free but we first do penance for our sins. Usually our penance is to remain in the church a while for prayer and reflection in some way that the priest suggests.

Why do we do that? Father Greg McLaughlin explained it to me this way: when we have done something to harm someone else, it is best not only to apologize but to make amends as well. Because we are all connected to one another, our sins, even our personal ones we think only hurt ourselves, harm everyone else on a spiritual level. So we make spiritual amends to repair the damage we have done.

When we pray, fast and make personal sacrifices in union with Jesus and his own sacrifice, he shares his salvific power with us. This is one of the ways we already reign with Christ.

As St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross (Edith Stein) put it: