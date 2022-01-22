Shawn Manning Chapman: Contributing to the future of the church stirs hope

The first phase of this “Synod on Synodality” began with the bishops and the Holy Father in Rome in October. The second phase, the “listening phase,” is already underway in our diocese. Locally, St. Thomas Aquinas is hosting a listening session for its parish on Jan. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its Parish Activity Center. A light breakfast will be served. You are asked to register at stabcs.org/synod.

There will be small groups formed at the session to discuss the questions for consideration, dialogue and prayer. Should you be uncomfortable discussing these things in public, there is a survey available at austindiocese.org/synod.

Other parishes have not begun the process as yet, but they will.

What happens after all of this listening? What we have all said will be taken into another listening session with our bishop, Joe Vasquez, who will then take it with him to the next phase of the synod with other bishops in Rome in 2023. Do the bishops have to do as we say? No, however they do want to hear from us and they do care what we have to say. They will be discussing how to incorporate this listening process more in the future.