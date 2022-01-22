Shawn Manning Chapman: Contributing to the future of the church stirs hope

The pope wishes to “consult with the people of God” through the process of a “Synod on Synodality.”
He says, “a teaching church must be a listening church.” Therefore, for this new Synod not only will Pope Francis and the bishops discuss, pray and discern about Communion, participation and mission in the direction of our church, but lay people are invited to join in the discernment and discussion as well.
This may sound strange. Perhaps it is even disconcerting to Catholic ears to have the laity involved in a synod. However, remember that we too are the church, not just the hierarchy alone. We should be part of this.
In order that our leaders may hear what the spirit may have to say through the people, it is important that we all participate. All of our baptized are called. If you have left the church, if you no longer practice the faith, I hope you will also let your voice be heard. We need to hear from you, too.
Each of us has our agendas, things about the church that we are upset about or hope will change. Let’s endeavor, however, also to be receptive. I think we should take this invitation seriously in a spirit of prayer and discernment, seeking the will of God in what we are to say.
How is this process going to work?
The first phase of this “Synod on Synodality” began with the bishops and the Holy Father in Rome in October. The second phase, the “listening phase,” is already underway in our diocese. Locally, St. Thomas Aquinas is hosting a listening session for its parish on Jan. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its Parish Activity Center. A light breakfast will be served. You are asked to register at stabcs.org/synod.
There will be small groups formed at the session to discuss the questions for consideration, dialogue and prayer. Should you be uncomfortable discussing these things in public, there is a survey available at austindiocese.org/synod.
Other parishes have not begun the process as yet, but they will.
What happens after all of this listening? What we have all said will be taken into another listening session with our bishop, Joe Vasquez, who will then take it with him to the next phase of the synod with other bishops in Rome in 2023. Do the bishops have to do as we say? No, however they do want to hear from us and they do care what we have to say. They will be discussing how to incorporate this listening process more in the future.
The prospect of the invitation to be a part of this synod has stirred new hope in me; the most hope I have felt for the healing and renewal of the church since 2002 when the abuse crisis broke. The first step in healing and for the renewal of our Communion, participation and mission is this listening and being heard. This will build trust between the laity and the hierarchy and has the potential to renew and restore.
We live in difficult times for the church. However, “We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed ... struck down, but not destroyed (See 2 Corinthians 4:8). Our church is sturdy enough to guide us through two millennia of Christianity, and also dynamic enough for the same and into the future. We are still the church that the gates of hell will not overcome (Matt. 16:18b.). So let’s take courage and take part, trusting this process and in the Holy Spirit active within it to bring good fruit and new hope.
Here is the prayer suggested by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops for this synod. It is a simplified version of the one used at Vatican II and also during the synods of the past.
“We stand before You, Holy Spirit, as we gather together in your name.
With you alone to guide us, make yourself at home in our hearts.
Teach us the way we must go and how we are to pursue it.
We are weak and sinful; do not let us promote disorder.
Do not let ignorance lead us down the wrong path nor partiality influence our actions.
Let us find in you our unity so that we may journey together to eternal life and not stray from the way of truth and what is right.