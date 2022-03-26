Shawn Manning Chapman: A challenge for Lent

“Turn not to the easiest, but to the most difficult,” wrote St. John of the Cross. This principle has been my project for Lent.

By nature I am somewhat reclusive. Solitude, prayer and reflection come far more easily to me than leaving the house. Leaving the house requires an urgent duty such as work, the request of someone who needs me or maybe a crowbar.

When people ask me to go to events, I usually say no. Sometimes I say maybe and then don’t go. Even events I want to go to I start to dread as the time draws near, and I wish there was a way out of them.

St. Teresa of Avila wrote that the perfect soul is a sublime balance between Mary of Bethany, who listened at Jesus’ feet, and her sister Martha, who served his needs. (See Luke 10:38-42) This soul would be an ellipse dedicated to both prayer and service. If we don’t serve, then have we prayed in a way that allowed Christ to transform us? How can we keep what we have with Jesus if we don’t give it away? How can we grow if we don’t change? Well, we can’t.

St. Teresa said the life of prayer should always lead us to “good works, my daughters, good works.” I don’t mind “good works,” and in spite of my love of solitude, I have a full and busy life.

When I am with someone, they are the only person in the world to me. However, group interaction with people I don’t know tends to overwhelm me. Make it something official like a meeting for an organization, and I am automatically miserable and feel socially inept.

For Jesus this Lent, I have been trying to show up anyway, go against my natural inclinations and expand into new territory. Doing this, I have found new dreams and new vistas where Jesus is leading me. I am even on the board now of a new organization to help those in need in our community. (More on that new endeavor at another time.) I have never been on the board of anything and would never have thought that I would be competent to do so. I’m still uncertain but am trying anyway.

In the past, I have helped people in a “vigilante” kind of way, just on my own. I thought this was because organizations have so many of what I considered “annoying rules” such as “don’t let random people you help into your car or home, and avoid getting involved in their lives,” etc. I like to be free to let someone take a shower at my house if they need to. I have wanted to be a friend more than to feel like an agent of some kind. I don’t want to have to fill out forms or be impersonal with someone in any way. At least this is what I thought my disinclination was about. It was partly that.

However, through this Lenten project of “going to things” like meetings for charitable concerns, I have come to see that some of my aversion to rules and organizations comes also from the fact that I am willful and kind of flakey, or I have been in the past. I didn’t want to be accountable. I didn’t want to have to help every day or on a schedule. I liked to do whatever I wanted when I wanted and the way I wanted, mostly as opportunities to help naturally came my way. Well, that is a new insight into my selfish nature I had not looked at before.

What I am learning now by experience is that collaboration with other people and organizations on behalf of a person or people in need is one of the most powerful forces for change in the world. You probably already knew that, but I didn’t. I am continually surprised how much can be done when people put their heads together to do something good.

I am learning that showing up makes even my home life and my prayer life more fruitful and creative. I feel inspired. I even feel like my life has taken a turn down a new path, and all I did was go to things. While there, I tried to keep an honest, open and willing heart, even if I was nervous and uncomfortable. Maybe the Martha and Mary parts of my soul are influencing one another and working together in new ways. Maybe they can be friends.

I’m still a hermit type. I’m still nervous at meetings and I still wish I could stay home. But I’m excited, too, that Jesus is doing something new with me even though it is still somewhat unknown. For me, following him into this new adventure is a big step.

And what about you? What are you doing or what can you do that may be new or come less easily for you? Where might Jesus be taking you?

Whether your journey with the Lord this Lent is inward or out into the world, may the same love of Christ urge us on.

Bryan resident Shawn Manning Chapman, a mother and grandmother, is a Secular Discalced Carmelite, a Catholic community in the Diocese of Austin. Her book, “Come to Mary’s House, Spending Time with the Blessed Mother,” is set to be released in October.