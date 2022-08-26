Shawn Chapman: What is Christian love?

I hear complaints that we have become “the Church of Nice.” This is often in defense of ugly religious arguments. I say I know we aren’t supposed to be “the Church of Nice.” No, we are supposed to be the Church of Radical Love. Others dislike the sense of shallowness or inauthenticity of “Christian love.”

I’m still working out the meaning of Christian love. We are all human. We don’t know what we’re talking about and we think we do. We think better of ourselves sometimes than we really are. We can think we are so loving and then we fail in love.

Sometimes I tell Jesus, “I know I’m not allowed to hate that guy. I know you love him, I know.” I tell him all about it. Then there is a glimmer, a hint, of what Jesus feels for that person, and I can’t go on with my hot-headed attitude. I can perceive myself both as the fool I am and simultaneously sense the affection and love God has for me and I have peace.

In that glimmer of understanding and touch of peace, I think lies the answer of the beginning of Christian love — real love, personal love for a human being we may not know as well as we could, or a transformed love for someone we know as we know ourselves.

"He has put into my heart a marvelous love."— Psalm 16:3A

Christian love comes from union with Christ, the transforming love of “putting on the new self.” (Eph. 4:24) This is how we begin to love others as Jesus loves us (see John 13:34). I think this ability comes from prayer and time spent consciously in God’s presence. It is prayer that taught me how to love more fully, to examine my inner motivations and attitudes toward others and myself. Prayer and fledgling love of God inspired me to own up to my character defects and wrongheaded, prideful or selfish way of loving.

With prayer and being with God we receive a new clarity and freedom of heart. This doesn’t happen right away. It takes so much time that often I get frustrated with myself. I have to remember that God will “complete the good work he has begun in [me.]”

"For I am confident of this very thing, that He who began a good work in you will complete it by the day of Christ Jesus." — Philippians 1:6

Teresa of Avila wrote about detachment in relationships, especially in spiritual friendship, in her book "The Way of Perfection." The word “detachment” sounds cold to us today. Based on my own experience, I think I know what she means that we can apply here. This doesn’t mean less love for someone! It really means a detachment from self, from selfishness in our relationships.

How do we do that? There is an active part to this new kind of human love, and a mystical part.

The active part is more obvious. We decide to be more self-aware to notice what to let go of in our ways of relating. The progress I saw first as a young seeker is that I noticed what I was doing wrong in my way of communicating with family. With practice, I noticed before I was mean, and stopped myself. Later, I didn’t even think about being mean, controlling or selfish. This is basic stuff for some people, but to me it was a whole new fish bowl.

In the meantime I was learning to pray. I must have been quite an emergency to God because he set about teaching me what real love felt like right away. His love is simple, tender and clear. It stops the thoughts and worries running through your mind, and you don’t even think, “I’m being loved.” It just is.

As I grew, I learned to listen to people in the same way I was learning to listen to God. This took work and lots of grace.

I was still me, but I was growing (and I am still working in it).

I learned that when we are able to love someone in a Christly way, they don’t just experience Jesus through us, but we experience Jesus through them as well, whether they are Christian or not. We want to know a person better when we meet them, and we know that every one of them belongs. We may not know how we know, but we know.

And pretty soon our way of loving grows a new dimension. The world opens up and the possibilities are endless.

What does God say about this?

"Beloved,

we are God’s children now.

What we shall be

has not yet been revealed.

However, we do know that when he appears

we shall be like him,

for we shall see him as he really is." — 1 John 3:2

Applied to learning to love others, this means to me that we are already God’s children, but we ourselves are a mystery unfolding, known only to God. The closer we get to the Lord, the more we are transformed as we come to know him and love him as he is, which is for himself; which is the way he loves us. We will not be perfect at this. However, we can cultivate God’s kind of love through prayer, self-awareness, God awareness and the service he inspires. In his mysterious way, he will work his beautiful will in us in pathways of love.

And then we have so much to look forward to: the absolute fullness of love, the fullness of God and union with him.