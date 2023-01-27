Shawn Chapman column: People like Zane speak loudly without words

I tend to think of Zane in shades of color. The moods and thoughts that cross his face are usually undramatic, like slight alterations in tint during most of the day. Then there will come a burst of laughter, squeals of hilarity, maybe a series of short joyful jumps.

Maybe he is responding to a joyful memory or a private joke. Or maybe he thought of something he looks forward to. Whatever it is, he isn’t going to tell me; not because he is a teenager and I am an annoying adult he mostly gives the side eye to, but because Zane does not speak in words. Occasionally he becomes suddenly sad and will even weep and seek affection he usually spurns, but I usually don’t know why. All of these triggers of joy and sadness tend to be internal and inaccessible to me. I do know that if a book I am reading him has a particularly sad passage he wilts in sorrow, walks away and doesn’t want to read that book anymore. His feelings can be quite deep and all encompassing though I can lose sight of that in the comparative serenity of his facial expression most of the time.

Zane can linger a long time looking intently at something that seems uninteresting to those of us who are more “neurotypical.” I imagine he sees patterns or details we don’t see. His favorite place to be is outside in the backyard in his “spot.” Zane feels best in nature. So most of our time together is outdoors. He rarely cares what kind of weather it is, he just wants to be in it. It’s not as if he isn’t paying attention to the weather, though I think sometimes he isn’t. Nor do I think it is simply low body awareness. Maybe nature is his friend. Maybe he wants to take part in life that way as often as he can. It took me a long time to realize that the melodic squeals he makes are an imitation of a backyard bird call we often hear. He amazes me all the time.

He has a little trouble with his gait but he still loves to lope along on walks. Occasionally he stops to examine a leaf or a branch. Nature is his buddy and he’s checking in.

Another way he takes part in life is through love in his family. Zane’s parents and his two older brothers talk to him respectfully and care for him in a kind but matter-of-fact way. He loves having his family around him. He loves them all and his occasional outbursts of affection with them are touching. He is loved and supported at home. He goes wherever he wants to go and eats what he wants to when he wants to, with a little help.

Zane has a sense of humor. His dad was late to dinner one day and his mom was joking with Zane, “Well it was nice knowing Daddy. We’ll miss him but that’s how it goes. I guess he can move in with Billy.” Zane screeched with laughter. When he finally saw his dad at the door, he quietly put his fingers in his ears, expecting some yelling.

He can answer yes and no questions. We put our hands out and show which hand is yes and which hand is no. “Do you want Zaxby’s for dinner? Yes or no.” When it comes to Zaxby’s he will always slap the yes hand. Usually he will add “Ah!” which for him communicates yes as well.

Something Zane loves to do is shake the bundle of colorful ribbons he always carries, look at it and put his mouth on it. This activity is called “stemming” and he enjoys it very much. Now and then we go to his ribbon closet and cut new ribbons of the color he is in the mood for.

His other great love is his stuffed friend, “Donkey.” Apparently that guy is hilarious. Sometimes they joke and party late into the night and Zane’s parents can’t sleep.

Zane enjoys music and it seems to be a great comfort to him. He likes opera, classical and country. He does not like Nina Hagen. His greatest musical love is The Wiggles.

His mother gave me a stack of books to read when I first started working with Zane to help me understand him. One of these was called “The Reason I Jump” by Naoki Higashida. Naoki is a nonverbal autistic teen like Zane. The young author writes about his interior world, why he does the things he does, and what he wishes people would understand about him. It was a beautiful book; mind and heart opening for me to read. It occurred to me that Zane might identify with it. So I began reading it to him. The result was electric.

He listened intently and wouldn’t let me stop reading it. He brought his head closer to listen more intently. We read it all afternoon and during my entire shift the next day. At times he would uncharacteristically grab my shoulders or hands and stare at me with full eye contact, very excited. His parents came out to see him and talk about it. We were all almost crying. It was as if Zane were exclaiming, “This is me! Please listen, this is me!”

It was quite a moment, one I know I will always remember.

When Zane is tired he puts his head on my shoulder.

I ask, “Zane, are we good friends?” He says, “Ah!” and he lets me hug him.

Author’s note: published with the permission of Zane’s parents