Long before I heard of my good friend St. Teresa of Avila and threw myself into Carmelite spirituality, I learned from a beautiful spiritual teacher named Morton T. Kelsey in a book called "The Other Side of Silence," which I think helped me form a scaffold from which to build an interior life.

I think St. Teresa may have been guiding me to Kelsey for that reason.

I read "The Other Side of Silence," and also "Adventure Inward" by Kelsey when I was 20 years old. I had kept a journal since I was 10. I loved to write. I had bad attention deficit disorder, but when I wrote I felt a sense of flow and focus I didn’t have normally.

I was intrigued by the idea that one could pray by journaling and also by the suggestion that God can “talk back,” that I could actually encounter God in a personal way and that he would respond to me.

This prayer method turned out to be profoundly healing for me and to be the launch pad for my learning to do what St. Teresa called going within oneself to be with God. Jesus said the Kingdom of Heaven is within us. The Lord is within us. And I love how Teresa says, “We ought not to leave him there alone.” I didn’t know it but I had found a way to consciously make my way inward for the first time in my life.

In this method of prayer I could use my abundant imagination to create an image of Jesus I liked. St. Teresa advises getting a picture of Jesus to look at, “One that you like,” to talk to and facilitate prayer in the beginning. I created a picture in my mind and on the pages of my journal of a Jesus resembling the kind of people my young college student parents had around when I was growing up in the 70’s: a long-haired hippie guy in jeans and a faded blue button-up shirt, a kind face, a big smile, sandals. I could ask him anything and he wouldn’t freak out.

He usually brought food and he liked walking on the beach like I did. He laughed easily. He cried easily, too.

My imaginary conversations with Jesus often surprised me by their depth and content. I began to draw wisdom and comfort from reading over these pages when I was upset. Sometimes he said things I didn’t like but I knew were true and sometimes I received deep inner healing from these encounters that changed my life.

All I was really doing was using writing as a way to go within myself and encounter the Lord in the “Little Heaven” of my soul. And I liked that guy. In fact I fell in love with him and he became the center of my life.

This prayer has the same danger spots as any other mental or interior prayer form. One must remember that even the most authentic encounters with Christ are not literal messages to be taken as prophecy or to be put on the level with the Word of God or the Magisterium of the Church. They are the traces of prayer: usually part us and part God.

We are all capable of fooling ourselves, of being subtly influenced by evil and by the various forms of pride and selfishness we are infected with in our hearts that can mislead us. We can all become so attached to the experiences the Lord gives us we can hold ourselves back from the Giver because of our fascination with the gifts we receive. It is important in the interior life to have experienced people to share with who can keep us on track in our growth.

Still, the Holy Spirit is at work as the prayer within and you can trust that if you are earnestly praying and attempting to make contact with God that in his mercy and grace he responds to that intention. Also when we encounter ourselves we encounter God because truly he is in us in a very real way.

In the 12 years I spent as a single, widowed mom I did not have a lot of time for prayer and solitude. So I created an inner chapel where I could retreat to pray and be with God within myself. Sometimes this involved a lot of scribbling punctuated by cooking, dishes and wiping a nose here and there, my journal open on the table.

The way I did this prayer is to just start writing, creating first a landscape or scene that reflected my mood or else was a place I was comforted by. Pretty soon, as I scribbled away about the scene I could see inside myself in a symbolic way, I was quiet inside and focused, and before too long, into the eye of my imagination, would come that long-haired guy in sandals to see me. The interior images and words would begin to flow easily and I have no doubt I was in my interior castle developing my relationship with our “friend who we know loves us,” as St. Teresa said.

Imaginative journaling is a great way to pray and it can be powerful and transformative. To me it has much in common with the more active types of prayer Teresa suggests. Though I think she might have been amused by what I was doing, I don’t think she would have had a problem with it.

Kelsey talks a lot of Jungian psychology, having found some of Jung’s ideas helpful to his own prayer journey. "Adventure Inward" is more specifically about prayer journaling. It is also simpler and shorter.

Or you can just sit down with your journal, get quiet inside and start writing. Maybe you’re walking along the beach, the waves are choppy and the wind is cold. It’s about to storm. You see someone coming to meet you, his long hair peeking out from his raincoat hood, flashlight in hand. “Hey come on, I made breakfast!” He slips his arm around you and you’re off on an adventure inward with the best friend possible, the Lord within.