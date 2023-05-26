Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Come, Holy Spirit who will not be denied to those who ask for you.

You are close to those who suffer and near to all who call. The only thing impossible with you is that you would remain distant and inactive. Grant that we may expect all things from you.

Still, small voice within, you are the same Spirit who parted the Red Sea and guided your people through the desert in the pillar of cloud and fire. Help us to trust you completely.

Descend, O Holy Spirit, like rain on the meadow. Like a dew fall on the crops, nourish our hearts that we may know you, Giver of Life. Like a gentle wind, awaken our souls to your tenderness. Enliven our feet to run lightly in the paths you set before us.

Pour over us the immensity of your love. By your compassion let us be renewed.

Holy Spirit, inhabit the deep recesses of our souls.

Bring an explosion of your grace making all that is ugly and fearful beautiful and free.

We know and believe you are already doing this and we sense your genius in the unfolding of our lives.

Come Holy Spirit, fill our days with your kindly touches of grace. May we consciously live with joy in your presence.

Spirit of God, fill each of us with new courage, new resolve, and new willingness as we interpret the events of our lives in your light.

Come Holy Spirit, infuse us, body and soul, bringing about the transformation of our every faculty to your divine order and intention. Anoint us with your sweet balm of peace.

Come, Holy Spirit, free us of the bondage of selfishness and pride that we might do your will. Let us not be discouraged by our weaknesses, failures and faults. Instead let us rejoice that we are little and much beloved. Remind us that your power is greatest when we are weak for you are kind and draw nearest to those in most need of you.

Cause, Fountain of Life, the living water of your indwelling to well up within us that streams of grace might flow from our broken and imperfect hearts to the world so in need of healing. May your river of peace flow through us to cleanse and sanctify us. Give us hearts pure and free to love you and one another. May we truly receive your gift of life.

Come, Holy Spirit of Unity and Love, to heal, reconcile and reconnect our community.

Help us to be your extended hands of love, service, and peace in this world.

Release your power into us and among us like a mighty wind. Lead your people on a new journey, guiding us by paths unknown. Increase in us faith, hope and love, that as on that first Pentecost, those who have been afraid will become brave, those who have been weak may become strong, those who have lacked speech or understanding may be set free to utter the Divine Praises and to radiate your glory and grace. Grant to us your seven gifts of wisdom, understanding, counsel, fortitude, knowledge, piety and awe in your presence. May our hearts fully flower with your fruits of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control so that we will live the Gospel without compromise. Deepen our prayer that we may grow to be one with Christ.

Awaken in us a deep sense of hope. You have said, “Behold, I do a new thing!”

Come, touch the anguished spirits of those who are in trouble. Set them free in your peace. Refresh each discouraged heart in the waters of your joyous love.

Father of the Poor, bless those on the outskirts of society with your loving protection. Inspire in us reverence and respect for them and the willingness to help and sacrifice for them.

Holy Spirit, Creator blessed, renew the earth and all of your creatures.

Voice of the Prophets, Author of Holy Scripture, and Spirit of Truth, may we listen and respond to your inspirations with the perfect trust of Mary. Grant us her pure and beautiful heart — completely open, responsive and given to you.

You have done all things for us and given us joy. You have provided for all our needs. You have made all things new. You have made us strong, courageous, full of faith and love.

O God, we praise you.