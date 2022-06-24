Shawn Chapman column: Celebrate a very real Mary today

Commemorating Mary’s Heart today reminds us of the love she radiates so brightly but also of her humanity and reality. Mary had a beating human heart. That seems like an obvious thing to say about her but do we really think of her as a real person? Sometimes, though our stylized and symbolic depictions of her heart are pretty, I wish at least some of them were drawn or painted more anatomically, like a Frieda Kahlo heart perhaps. I think this type of image would bring us closer to the everyday very real Mary.

Don’t you feel closer to her if you imagine her feet in the dirt of her garden or the weave of the rough fibers of her homespun dress, or when you imagine her laughing? I do. I always do.

I want her to be a sister to me as well as my master of prayer, mystical queen and holy mother.

I love the way Our Lady is presented in all of those gorgeous poetic prayers. But I need a hug. I want to put my face on her shoulder and smell that Mary smell.

I want to love Jesus as completely as she does. I want to see everything and everyone through God’s heart as she sees all of us.

I want to pray simply as morning light, pondering Jesus in my heart and the law of love continually in all I do, in all Mary and I do together. I want her always with me and I want myself always with her.

I want to practice Marian mindfulness, being always aware of the presence of the Lord and his beauty.

I want to be ready for anything God gives or calls me to, and to “arise with haste” and joy to go and act on it, share it with people and all of life as Mary did and still does from heaven. I want to help her with her work for the kingdom, wherever she wants to take me. She is always reminding me to listen and to do whatever Jesus tells me.

I want to come home to Mary and cook dinner with her. I want to listen to her concerns for her children and I want to be able to comfort her. I want to walk with her, hear her stories and share her happiness.

I hope to plant more roses in her garden. I’d like to pick some too, and sprinkle the petals over her head and watch her laugh.

It’s so easy to make her smile.

On this Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, let her heart, let her, be real to you.

Bryan resident Shawn Chapman, a mother and grandmother, is a Secular Discalced Carmelite, a Catholic community in the Diocese of Austin. Her book, “Come to Mary’s House, Spending Time with the Blessed Mother,” is set to be released in October.