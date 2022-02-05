PETER TARLOW: The importance of the story

People love good stories. Perhaps that is why cultures create stories.
Often a people’s folk stories tell us as much about that particular culture as do the academic data. Stories are more than mere fiction; they are the foundation of a society and one of the ways that a society expresses itself. It would not be unfair to state that the stories and legends that a culture creates take us beyond the mere facts; they are what help us to understand that culture’s very soul. The tales we tell, the fiction that we create, help us to understand ourselves and to make sense of a world that all too often seems unintelligible.
In that sense, our fictions are reflections of both our group and personal realities. Stories might not be filled with facts, but they are filled with social truths. To hear a story, or to create a tale, is to enter upon a road that leads not only to the world of the imagination, but also to personal and national creativity. Our narratives act as mirrors of our individual and collective souls.
Every culture has stories. They are the means by which a society transmits its culture and customs to the next generation and express its deepest values, fears, and hopes. Our culture’s stories are the means by which we connect to others, and yet, because no two persons ever hear the same story in exactly the same way, these imaginary creations remind us of our individuality. Perhaps that is the reason that the telling and hearing of stories is as essential to the human condition as is the air we breathe or the food we eat.
Through these creative accounts about life, we express our values, and in an abstract way, we learn who we are and what is our place in the world. Our tales express the depths of our emotions and distinguish our human experience from that of other mammals. To be human is to tell stories. Perhaps that is the reason that children naturally love and tell stories and we often remember these childhood legends and stories well into old age. The tales we tell are a part of us and have been with us since the creation of time and the creation of our own personal lives.
Stories come in many forms, when they relate more or less accurate details about our past we call these stories by the Latin word (and the word used in most Romance languages) for story: history. History is the shared story of our past. Although all history is a story, not all stories are history. Often stories are the creation of the imagination. Stories can be long, such as a saga, or short, they can be humorous or sad and each story reflects a moment of time in both the life of the listener and of the teller.
Jews and Jewish culture are no different when it comes to stories. We can see our multimillennial history as one long story. Jewish stories are not about other people, they are about us, the living. Thus, when we read the story of the Exodus, the event did not happen to someone else, but to each one of us who hears the story. For this reason, we Jews are commanded to see ourselves as personally having coming out of Egyptian bondage.
Jewish stories are the history of our people and our relationship to the Almighty. Our stories reflect our historical twists and turns, our moments of tragedy and of happiness. Because the Jewish story starts with the book that is the foundation of Western civilization, the Hebrew Bible, the Jewish story reflects all of our stories. British journalist Andrew Marr wrote about the universality of the Jewish story when he stated: “The Jews have always had stories for the rest of us. They have had their Bible, one of the great imaginative works of the human spirit. They have been victim of the worst modernity can do, and they serve as a mirror for Western madness. Above all they have had the story of their cultural and genetic survival from the Roman Empire to the 2000s, weaving and thriving amid uncomprehending, hostile European tribes.”
Marr’s comments act as an entrance into this year’s philosophy series. Last year we examined types of Jewish literature, from Biblical literature to modern songs, from religious poetry to the tragedies of the Holocaust. This year we return to Hebrew Scripture and examine a few of the universal stories within the story. Although these are uniquely Jewish tales, in another sense they belong to all of us; they form the basis of Western civilization. As we examine the tales that populate the Biblical text we will see ourselves reflected in each of these stories. To a great extent we are reflections of these Biblical truths. They remind us that life is both quantitative and qualitative, filled with both facts and universal truths. Biblical stories are famous for the economy of words and details. They teach us that we become bogged down in too many details then we wander, like the people of Israel during their 40 years of wandering, in a psychological wilderness. By allowing the imagination to wander, these Biblical stories reflect the universality of the human condition.
There is a Jewish legend that states that God created the world by means of stories. Although we might argue if stories existed before creation or came after creation, we can also state that the art of Jewish storytelling goes back at least until the time of Moses. The Passover Haggadah (a story told in 14 parts) quotes the Book of Exodus (12:26-27) in reminding us that Moses taught us to tell the story of the exodus even before we had left Egyptian slavery. As such, Moses reminded us that we are not hearing stories about others, but about ourselves. It is we who, until today, are the actors within the Biblical narrative.
These Biblical tales are what we tell ourselves about ourselves and to others. They reflect our cultural identity and connect the narrative to the soul. What makes the Jewish story unique, and at the same time universal, is that each Jew is a character in this eternal narrative, each one of us has a part to play in the ongoing saga that is Jewish history.
During these next months, we shall look at the Jewish story through the perspective of the Biblical narrative. Each book of Hebrew Scripture tells a different, and yet similar story. When fused together these stories not only reveal how the Jewish people, and through us the world, has interacted not only with life’s details, but also with its hidden perspectives. These are the tales upon which Western civilization rests. In that sense these Jewish tales are our gift to the world.
Peter Tarlow is the rabbi emeritus at Texas A&M Hillel Foundation in College Station. He is a chaplain for the College Station Police Department and teaches at the Texas A&M College of Medicine.