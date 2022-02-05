PETER TARLOW: The importance of the story

Jewish stories are the history of our people and our relationship to the Almighty. Our stories reflect our historical twists and turns, our moments of tragedy and of happiness. Because the Jewish story starts with the book that is the foundation of Western civilization, the Hebrew Bible, the Jewish story reflects all of our stories. British journalist Andrew Marr wrote about the universality of the Jewish story when he stated: “The Jews have always had stories for the rest of us. They have had their Bible, one of the great imaginative works of the human spirit. They have been victim of the worst modernity can do, and they serve as a mirror for Western madness. Above all they have had the story of their cultural and genetic survival from the Roman Empire to the 2000s, weaving and thriving amid uncomprehending, hostile European tribes.”

Marr’s comments act as an entrance into this year’s philosophy series. Last year we examined types of Jewish literature, from Biblical literature to modern songs, from religious poetry to the tragedies of the Holocaust. This year we return to Hebrew Scripture and examine a few of the universal stories within the story. Although these are uniquely Jewish tales, in another sense they belong to all of us; they form the basis of Western civilization. As we examine the tales that populate the Biblical text we will see ourselves reflected in each of these stories. To a great extent we are reflections of these Biblical truths. They remind us that life is both quantitative and qualitative, filled with both facts and universal truths. Biblical stories are famous for the economy of words and details. They teach us that we become bogged down in too many details then we wander, like the people of Israel during their 40 years of wandering, in a psychological wilderness. By allowing the imagination to wander, these Biblical stories reflect the universality of the human condition.