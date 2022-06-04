PETER TARLOW: Story of Abraham and Isaac teach lessons today

Biblical scholars call the stories found in the first chapters of Genesis the “foundation stories.” It is in these early stories that we come to understand the nature of humanity. These are the tales through which faith and hope, despair and lack of obedience first enter the world’s consciousness. The foundation stories speak of our world’s creation and in the diluvial tales of the near destruction of humanity.

Then in chapter 21 of Genesis we move from pre-history to history, from the story of “all-of-us” to the personal story of one imperfect man who will change not only the history of the Jewish people but whose life will also impact hundreds of millions of Christians and Muslims around the world. His name is Avraham Avinu, or in English translation “Our Father Abraham.”

Abraham, through Isaac, is the father of the Jewish people and through Ishmael, he is the father of the Arab people. Millions of Christians also view him as a spiritual father. Despite his fame, the Biblical text never presents him as a perfect human being. Abraham is rich, a great warrior and leader, but like most of us, Abraham is not without his flaws. The Biblical story is brutally honest. Abraham had incredibly deep philosophical insights but could also be blind to the feelings of others. At times, Abraham demonstrates great acts of kindness. At other times, he leaves us questioning his actions and simply perplexed.

Perhaps we best sense his humanity in the greatest of Biblical vignettes, chapter 22 of Genesis. Known in Hebrew literature as the Akedah, or the “Binding of Isaac,” the Akedah is more than just another Biblical story. In a mere 24 verses the original Hebrew text presents us with perhaps the greatest literary jewel ever created.

When we read the Akedah, we experience a living drama that shakes us to the very core of our beliefs and forces us to confront the depths of our souls. The Akedah’s questions are our questions; its dilemmas are very much our dilemmas; its queries are those that resonate in today’s world just as they shook the world and the heavens at the time of its occurrence.

No drama, no Biblical tale is as simple and yet more complicated, more straightforward and more complex. The Akedah is a tale about “tzedek,” an untranslatable Hebrew word meaning acts that are both righteous and just. Other scholars have wondered if the Akedah is not better understood in the negative: a tale filled with acts of injustice mixed with the absence of righteousness. Does the Akedah mark a pivotal moment when justice confronts righteousness, and where judgment and morality collide rather than intersect?In the Akedah, we see both our leaders’ flaws and also our own. Like Abraham, we too must find the balance between work and family, and like Isaac, we too are survivors in a modern world that is often more mad than sane. Like Sarah, we too sit in silence, often feeling powerless as forces beyond our control take hold of us and threaten our very existence.

The Akedah’s details are painfully simplistic. Presented in the most parsimonious of manners, and with the broadest of strokes, the tale paints the greatest of tragedies. At first it would appear that the Akedah has only two main characters: Abraham and Isaac, father and son. Then we realize that the tale’s other characters are present, but silent throughout. Theirs is a silence that shakes us to our very core. Perhaps the Akedah’s power is in its silence. We cannot help but question if both Abraham and Isaac were silent when it might have been better to break that silence. The Akedah’s third character, Sarah, although physically absent is always present, and her silence resonates through history.

Prior to the tale’s beginning we learned that Abraham and Sarah had had trouble conceiving a child. Finally, and well past the age when conception was possible, a miracle occurred and Sarah became pregnant. Her decades of shame, anger, frustration and rage were over. For once in their lives, Abraham and Sarah sit secure in their tent in Be’er Sheva living in what must have seemed to them to be the ultimate idyllic situation. Abraham is a success with a successor. Sarah is a completed woman whose long years of humiliation have ended.

Then, from out of nowhere, comes a voice that will change not only their lives but the course of human history. We read:

God said: take your son, your only one, the one whom you loved, yes Isaac and go to Mount Moriah and offer him up as a burnt offering on one of the heights which I will point out to you.

So, finally blessed with a miracle child, God now calls on Abraham to prove himself and his faith by performing the most illogical, criminal and unjust of acts: the slaughter of Sarah’s and his only child. No text within the entire Bible makes, at least, on a first reading, less sense. No text has been more greatly debated; no text has had more commentaries written about it, and no text has more hidden messages and insights within its verses and lacunae.

What type of test is the Akedah? Who really was being tested? Was it a test of Abraham, of Isaac, of Sarah, or perhaps even God? Perhaps it is all of them or none of them; might we the reader be those whom God is testing? Once again, the tale speaks through silence.

The Akedah’s questions are our questions. Reading the text, we cannot help but shudder at what would appear to be the ultimate unjust request. Yet the Akedah ends without the slaughter. Isaac survives and becomes not only the first survivor but the father of a nation of survivors who will face millennia of tragedies and holocausts.

Isaac, whose name means laughter, refuses to be destroyed, but learns to laugh, creates a family and becomes the Jewish people’s first poet. Isaac does not merely survive, but in the face of injustice learns to thrive. As we watch the news unfold in far off places, and here America’s cities where cruel and unjustifiable crimes slaughter our most precious asset, our children, we have to ask ourselves what lessons does Isaac’s life teach all groups who have suffered and continue to suffer injustices? In a broken world are we, like Isaac, capable of turning tears in laughter and going beyond grief to choosing life?

Peter Tarlow is a police chaplain for the College Station Police Department and the Rabbi Emeritus of Texas A&M Hillel Foundation. Tarlow is a member of the Texas A&M Faculty of Humanities in Medicine, and the director of the Center for Latino-Jewish Relations.