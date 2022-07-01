Peter Tarlow column: We can all learn a lesson from Balaam’s donkey

Sometimes names can be misleading.

The English name for Hebrew Scripture’s fourth book, “The Book of Numbers” is a perfect example of a misleading name. The name “The Book of Numbers” leads the reader to believe that this book is both technical and boring. It is not. If we look at the book’s Hebrew title, BaMidbar (meaning “In the Wilderness), we get the sense that this is not only an adventure book, but it is also a book that challenges both our minds and our imaginations. BaMidbar is filled with trials and tribulations, strange rituals and events.

It is in BaMidbar (the Wilderness Book) that we learn about our first forays into the Land of Israel and the 10 spies’ negative report. It is in BaMidbar that we read of Korach’s attempted coup d’état and how the earth swallowed all those who participated in it. It is in the fourth book of Scripture that both Aaron and Miriam die. It is also in BaMidbar that we face the enigma of the “parah aduma” (red heifer: 19:1-22). BaMidbar is a book filled with strange events, from snakes to attempts to get water from a rock. In BaMidbar, we learn about battles, defeats and victories, and the realization that all leaders cease to rule. It is in this book that Israel’s first line of succession was established.

BaMidbar is a book filled with stories. In this book of many stories perhaps no story so intrigues our imagination as that of Balaam and his talking donkey (22:2-25:9).

The story of the talking donkey is one of the world’s great short stories. There are scholars who consider this tale to have been one of Cervantes’ inspiration in the writing on his great Spanish classic "Don Quixote" while others see the influence of the tale of the talking donkey in the work of the Noble Prize winner Juan Ramon Jiménez.

As is typical of Biblical stories, the text presents the plot in the tersest of ways. It offers few descriptive adjectives, and it permits the reader to maximize his/her imagination. The text is both concise and precise. Once again, it is in the Biblical text that creativity meets imagination and fiction merges the realities of fact with the profundity of fiction.

In this Biblical parable we learn that perhaps due to fear or jealousy, a king, by the name of Balak, hires a great scholar, Balaam, to curse Israel. Balaam’s trip to the Israelite encampment is not easy and our scholar becomes angry and frustrated. Nothing goes right for Balaam; even his loyal donkey refuses to listen. Balaam becomes angry and beats his animal. Finally, the donkey can no longer stand the beatings and shocks Balaam by turning to him and in human language says: "Ma aseetee l'chah kee heekeetanee zeh shalosh rgalim/What have I ever done to you that you should strike me these three times?"

Now a shocked Balaam hears a stream of words coming out of the donkey’s mouth. The poor mistreated animal points out his loyalty to Balaam and all of the times that he has served/carried Balaam without complaining. Startled, Balaam looks up and sees what his donkey had been seeing all along: that on the road there was a messenger from God (an angel) with drawn sword ready to kill Balaam rather than allow him to curse the children of Israel. In the end, it is the simple donkey that saves Balaam’s life. A role reversal occurs, and the man of great book learning becomes the donkey.

This parable has much to say to us as our nation celebrates its 246th Independence Day. Is Balaam’s donkey a reminder that while we should not avoid our nation’s difficulties at the same time we should be mindful its many good points? Have we become so blinded by partisan politics that we fail to see, despite our mistakes, the goodness of the American people and all the blessings that this nation has given to the world?

Often like Balaam, many in our chattering class have blinded us to this nation’s accomplishments. The parable should remind us to listen with skepticism and not accept everything on face value. For example, we are bombarded with words such as “settled science.” Science, however, is the continuous questioning and challenging of hypotheses. Balaam’s refusal to “hear” his donkey, his false sense of security, almost cost him his life. How similar are we to Balaam? How many of us are so blinded by political hatred that we have come to look down at others without realizing that no one, not even the smartest among us, has all the answers.

Balaam's donkey, on this Independence Day weekend, reminds us to have open minds; not to become blinded by any political position. This tale within a tale is a lesson in questioning those who do not allow others to ask questions.

Balaam’s donkey also reminds us that wisdom comes from learning from others, and from being open to the world. In this, our month of national independence, all of us need to take the time to realize that when we look down at our fellow citizens then it is we who are the true donkey.

My family and I wish everyone a glorious Fourth of July, Let us pray that our nation will always be a land where we can express ourselves and disagree without fear.

Peter Tarlow is a police chaplain for the College Station Police Department and the Rabbi Emeritus of Texas A&M Hillel Foundation. Tarlow is a member of the Texas A&M Faculty of Humanities in Medicine, and the director of the Center for Latino-Jewish Relations.