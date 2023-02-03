Medieval Muslim scholars were the first to use the: “’Ahl Alkitab — the People of the Book” in referring to Jewish people. The name recognizes that we Jews have a very special relationship with Scripture. For the Jewish people, these Biblical books are much more than mere masterpieces of Hebrew literature. They are the books that define us; they function as our dialogue with God, our magna carta, and they are the basis for Jewish ethics, morality and culture. These 24 (biblical) books, and the literature that surrounds them, form the foundation for the next 3,000 years of Hebrew literature, culture, thought, theology and law.

It is not only Jews who read the 24 books that compose the Hebrew Bible. Throughout the millennia, millions of people from other cultures and who speak other languages, also have read them, although in translation. As I noted last month, translation is never easy nor is it entirely accurate. It is especially hard to translate a text written in other periods of history and geographic settings. When translating a text such as the Bible, even the simplest of terms can be misunderstood. For example, Westerners often employ the heart as a symbol for love, but in Hebrew the heart symbolizes the place where our thoughts meet our emotions. Thus, to speak heart-to-heart involves much more than the sharing of feelings, but rather the combination of thoughts with emotions.

To make the task of translation still more of a challenge, the Bible is not just any book. For millions of people around the world it is The Book! For millions of people the Hebrew Bible serves as the basis of much of Western ethics, philosophy and law.

The Bible’s influence is such that it is impossible to know and understand western literatures without an understanding of the biblical text.

Ironically millions of people simply “read” the Bible without an understanding of its intricacies and cultural nuances. It is as if there are two Bibles, the actual biblical text and the Bible as understood in translation. Nevertheless, to fully appreciate the biblical text, we must read it with a full understanding of how "Ahl alkitab — The People of the Book” read their book.

Traditionally, we Jews read the Hebrew text on many levels and in such a way that each time we read it the Hebrew text is both ancient and new. Because of the uniqueness of Semitic languages such as Arabic and Hebrew, opening the pages of the Hebrew Bible is as if we are encountering an old friend for the first time. To understand this paradox of time we must read the text both within and outside of time. Hebrew divides time differently from western languages. Western readers, under the influence of Greek thought, tend to see literature as if it were an airplane trip. The narrative takes off (it begins), it climbs, (narrative development), the story then reaches a plateau (recounting of the story) and finally the story lands/ends when we see the tale’s finish or resolution. In western literature, we seek foreshadowing and conclusions along with beginnings and ends. These are foreign concept to the biblical narrative. In the biblical narrative, there is no arc of time.

Unlike western literature, biblical time is not unidirectional but circular. It is for this reason that the Bible is written from the perspective of “there is no-early-nor-late.” In biblical literature, time flows in multiple directions. For this reason, events are not necessarily written in the order that they occur, and just as in Einstein’s physics, the order of events is not chronological but fluid. Biblical literature follows no chronology or timeline. Instead, time is cyclical with the possibility of the past following the future or the future preceding the past. From this perspective, biblical literature is closer to Einstein’s understanding of the universe than it is to western literature. To read the Bible in Hebrew is to encounter the world of quantum mechanics in a literary format.

To add to the difficulties of understanding, in the biblical text there is no punctuation. The text has no period, commas or question marks. What Westerners read as a declarative sentence might well be a question. Reading the original Hebrew text we note that each book of the Bible is one long sentence permitting the reader to punctuate the text as he or she sees fit. This dynamic means no one really knows where a sentence (verse) begins or ends. It also means that there is a continual interaction between the reader and the text. Each time we read part of the Hebrew Bible it is as if it were a new text, and it is as if we are reading it for the first time.

The Hebrew reader also assumes that the first five books of the Bible are perfect thus there is never a superfluous word or missing letter. Instead, each letter, or absence of a letter, has its own message. Because no letter or word is superfluous, there is a continual interchange between the text and its readers. Because we assume that nothing is by chance, and everything has meaning, including the unstated, we read the biblical text not only for the meaning of its words but also for the inherent meanings found in the absence of a letter or word.

What is not said then becomes the hidden part of the text. For this reason, the reader of the biblical text studies not only the black letters on the white parchment but also the meaning of the white (blank) spaces between the letters. Just as events in our own lives, each letter, word or space between a word exists for a reason. Reading a biblical text means recognizing two realities: the reality of what we see and the reality of what we do not see. To add to the challenges of confronting a biblical text there are multiple ways and levels to read it. For example, Hebrew letters also have numerical values and by means of these values we can derive additional textual insights not only from the words but from the word’s numerical value. Thus, two lines might not seem at first related to each other but through the magic of a mathematical system called “gematria”, (the reading of the text’s mathematical side), two ideas that appear to be unrelated now connect.

It is not easy to understand the Bible’s grammar and style, but although the task is arduous the reward is great. Millions of people read the biblical text throughout the world. They read it in different languages, and live in different times and places, yet their lives are intertwined with the ideas expressed in that living document we call “The Book.”