There is an English saying: “April showers bring May flowers.” As the month of May is often rainy in Texas, many Texans might reverse the adage and say: “April’s flowers are followed by May’s showers.” No matter when, or if it rains, the weather is a universal topic of conversation.

Like most people, politicians also love to speak about the weather and often refer to the issue of climate change. Speaking about climate change, however, is not new. Mark Twain is reported to have stated: “Climate is what we expect, weather is what we get.”

Referring to climate change is both universal and ancient. Today’s media is filled with stories about climate change. A perusal of the media during the last decades reminds us that just as in other time periods, as a planet we have faced both global cooling and/or warming, severe droughts and/or monster hurricanes, extreme heat and extreme cold. Conversing about climatic changes is not new, it has been a topic of conversation and literature for millennia. For example, the Mayan classic "Popo Vuh" speaks of the world being destroyed by a great flood. According to the Mayan legend, humanity was a failed experiment and the gods used the floods as a way to erase that mistake.

Although different, "Popo Vuh" presents parallel tales with the biblical accounting of the first major climate change. Genesis’ recounting of the first major climatic change is much more severe than any of the following climate changes known to humanity. The biblical narrative speaks of devastating floods that wipe out most land life on earth. This biblical tale is not meant to be scientific history, but philosophy. We do not know if these floods really occurred or not. The historical record is not what is important. It is the philosophical and theological lessons that the text teaches us that are the reason these stories endure and are relevant in every generation. The text’s goals are not to record climate but to address humanity and all of its flaws. If we read the text carefully we note that the flood is merely the background that permits the reader to meet the story’s main character, Noah. Noah is Noach in Hebrew, a word that describes our main character as “relaxed” or as Texans would say “laid back.”

Reading the text in its original Hebrew we see that despite the matter-of-fact way in which the Bible tells the story, it is a much more complicated tale than we might have at first imagined. It is worth remembering that every word in the Hebrew text has meaning, and we must read the text not only for what it says but also contemplate what the text has chosen to omit. As in the case of all stories in Hebrew Scripture we have two tales: the written text and the unwritten; what is omitted can be as important as what is stated.

The text revolves around the personality of Noah. His name describes his character: laid back and relaxed. Was that personality trait a sign that he was calm and collected in the view of a major climatic change or did he simply not care? What we know is that he followed God’s instructions and did as he was told but nothing more. From the text’s silence it appears that he never protested (or perhaps understood) what was to happen. The text does not indicate that he argued or perhaps negotiated with God to save the world. Was he merely a passive recipient of God’s goodness?

The text introduces us to Noah with the words "Noach ish tzadik tamim haya b'dorotav et ha’Elohim hithalekh Noach” (Genesis 6:9). The most common translations are something such as: “Noah was a righteous and whole-hearted (or perhaps "simple" or “naïve”) man in (for) his generation; Noah walked with God." Reading the Hebrew text in a foreign language such as English, leads to multiple questions. For example, do we translate the Hebrew word “tamim” as: innocent, simple or even naïve? What was Noah, and why would God choose to save a person who was “tamim"? Likewise, we lose text’s real meaning when we translate hithalech as “walk.” To walk in Hebrew is halach, meaning the act of going on foot from point A to point B. The text, however, uses a reflexive form of the verb “hithalech.” Hithalech is more than merely wandering around, it indicates, just as in Genesis 3:2, that wherever Noah walked God was also present.

The key word, in this verse, however, is: b’dorotav. The word is so important that we can argue for days about its philosophical meaning and the reason for the prepositional-prefix b'. This is the same “prepositional-prefix” that describes creation (“b’raysheet”), and it indicates not merely “in” or “by means of” but it also limits the reader to a particular event in time. We might then translate b’dorotav as “for (only) this specific generation.” In other words, had Noah lived in another generation God might have chosen someone else.

Using the prepositional-prefix b’ forces us to ask: Would Noah have been called righteous if he had lived in another generation? Is the text telling us, that it was not that Noah was so good but rather he was the best that God could find? On the other hand, it is easy to be good when everyone else is good, but it is praiseworthy to be good in an evil generation. In a time of evil is it enough just not being evil? Such a reading leads to questions such as: is "righteousness" a function of who we are, where we are, with whom we associate, or the times in which we live? Is righteousness a quality that is socially dependent on the zeitgeist in which a person is alive or is it an independent concept?

Perhaps the answer can be found in the reason that God decided to destroy the earth. According to the text, God destroyed the land-based world due to what the text calls “chamas.” The Hebrew word "chamas" means: “a state of injustice; deceit; love of falsehood; and passivity in the face of evil." In other words, chamas is the opposite of tzedakah (the point where righteousness intersects with justice). Was Noah unblemished but also uninvolved in his society? Is it a good thing to step away from an evil society or are we commanded to try to repair society even when we consider it unrepairable? Is “chamas” a concept pertaining only to land life but not to sea life? All these questions are found in the use of the prepositional-prefix b’.

What does the Noah tale tell us about the impact of our own moral climate? Are we flooded by a climate of selfishness and self-absorption? Are we so certain of our own righteousness that we have ceased to hear other opinions and instead shout the other person down or worse?

We are then left with the question: Were you in Noah's place what would you have done differently or the same? These are essential questions that define the climate in which we live.