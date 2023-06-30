Israel’s national memorial to the victims of the Holocaust is a must-visit location for anyone who travels to Israel.

Called Yad Va’Shem, this sprawling campus is different from any other Holocaust museum in the world. In fact, it is hard to call it merely a museum. Instead, Yad Va’Shem is an institution dedicated to the study of hate and humanity’s capability to be cruel.

Yad Va’Shem is not an easy place to visit. Wherever one goes on its sprawling campus there is a sense of no return and no escape. Throughout the institution there is a daunting realization of humanity’s capacity for cruelty. There is a sadness that permeates Yad Va’Shem and this melancholy creeps into our bones like the cold chill of a winter rainstorm. No matter how many times a person visits Yad Va’Shem, the evil that saturates the campus shakes a person to his or her very core.

Yad Va’Shem, however, is a place designed not only to make us remember but also to answer a frequent question that visitors ask about the name’s meaning. The name, Yad Va’Shem, comes from the Book of Isaiah. In chapter 56:5 the prophet states: “I will give them in my house and within My walls a Yad (yad in Hebrew means both “hand” and “monument”) and a Shem (a name).” The prophet then goes on to state: “I will give them an everlasting name, that shall not perish.”

Isaiah understood that names define us, and once a name is gone, then the memory of that person has also perished. In the Holocaust’s case, Yad Va’Shem seeks to give an everlasting name to those whom the Nazis massacred, literally turned into smoke, and whom the Nazis sought to erase from history. It is at Yad Va’Shem where we connect the yad or the tangible with the shem or the unique and intangible that defines each human being.

Slave masters understand the connection between a person’s name and his or her essence. Slave owners regularly changed their slaves’ names and in so doing hoped to erase the connection between the slave and his/her former life of freedom. The Nazis took this dehumanization process even further by substituting a person’s name with a number.

Names are essential in Jewish culture. There is a midrash (rabbinic commentary) that states that one of the reasons that we Jews survived Egyptian slavery is that we clung to our names. We would not allow our masters to separate us from our historical essence.

As we saw in last month’s article, names in a Hebrew text have a defining meaning. To read a text without understanding its characters’ names is to lose the text’s profundity. When reading a Biblical text at times it is easy for the Hebrew reader to see the overt message in its characters’ names, and at other times the reader must dig deep below the text’s surface to understand how the character’s name provides insights into the deepest or mystical meanings of that character’s personality. The names of each of our patriarchs is an example of the former. The name Abraham reminds the Hebrew reader that he is the father of all Israel. We connect the name Isaac, meaning “laughter,” with the fact that he knew how to transform tragedy into creative living. Jacob, as the name indicates, would hang on and struggle his entire life.

Last month we saw the importance of names when discussing the tales surrounding Adam and Eve and their offspring. As noted last month, the first human (humans) is called adam, a word connecting the tangible earth or soil (adamah) to the intangible flow of life (“dahm” meaning: blood). In Genesis’ first chapter, God created mankind somewhat in God’s image and called this being “ha’adam.” We noted that God did not create “adam/Adam” but Ha’Adam (the adam). The biblical use of the definite article is of great importance. It indicates that adam is not an individual but a collective noun, that each of us is adam. The text emphasizes this universal common sense of connectivity by stating that “the adam” is both “zachar” (a male being) and nekevah (a female being).

This month we see another example of the importance of understanding how Hebrew uses names not only to provide insights into a specific text but also how names connect one biblical text with another. We turn to the short biblical novelette called Yona (Jonah).

English readers mistakenly tend to relate the story of Jonah with a whale. In reality, the text never mentions whales but a “dag gadol” or “big fish.” In the original Hebrew text, the story revolves not around the whale but around the man, Jonah, and his relationship to God. Ironically, Jonah in Hebrew is the word for another animal about which we read in Genesis: the dove.

A Hebrew reader seeing the main character’s name Yonah (dove) immediately connects this story with the yonah (dove) in Genesis 6:8. Like Noah, Yonah desires to return to dry land. In both tales, there is a need for teshuvah (a Hebrew word for which there is no English equivalent that approximately means: “return” or “repentance”). Both tales take place on the open sea, and in both tales there is a sense of God’s mercy.

Reading these aquatic tales also reminds the Hebrew reader of the Israelites safely crossing the “Yam Suf" (mistranslated as Red Sea) and the Egyptian soldiers drowning in it. All three tales revolve around repentance and the sea, all three tales address God’s power and openness to teshuvah (return to God or repentance).

Despite these three tales’ clear interconnection, non-Hebrew readers often fail to connect these short stories. In all three tales, the sea can be both enemy and friend, a danger and a savior. In both the Noah and Jonah stories we note protagonists’ desire to leave the sea and to return to dry land. In the parting of the Yam Suf, the sea becomes dry land, allowing the Israelites to cross, and then returns to its natural state swallowing Pharaoh’s army.

Despite these three tales’ differences there are also similarities. All three “characters” have tasks to do, all struggle with God and have crises of faith. In the case of Noah and Yonah we know their names and thus connect with their pain. The soldiers in Pharoah’s army are nameless and their memory is swallowed by the ocean’s waves.

Reading the text in Hebrew we see that these tales reflect different sides of humanity. Noah (Noach in Hebrew means “relaxed” or a person who merely follows orders) never argues with God, but merely obeys. Yonah: the dove, reminds us that God is ever-present no matter how much we seek to hide from God’s presence.

All three tales serve as literary monuments, all three teach us the power of names, and all three teach us the lessons that Yad Va’Shem seeks to convey. We are all composite figures composed of the tangible and the intangible, and our names serve as symbolic monuments to life.