Peter Tarlow column: Moses’ influence, depicted in Torah, remains to this day

Jews call the first five books of Hebrew Scripture the Torah.

Unlike the other books of the Bible, the Torah acts as the constitution of the Jewish people. Besides being a book of law, it is also an anthology of numerous stories. Throughout these books we read about numerous men and women who shaped Jewish history. As such, it is a book filled with heroes and heroines and others who symbolize either the evil or good in the world. The story of one man, however, dominates four of the Torah’s five books.

From Exodus through Deuteronomy, either overtly or covertly, Moses is ever-present. Known in Hebrew literature as Mosheh Rabbenu, or in English translation as “Moses Our Teacher” his influence has remained ubiquitous until the present day.

As we might expect of such a major personality, Moses’ life and personality are many sided. He was a leader, a politician, a negotiator and an intermediary between his people and God. He was also a family man, a brother, husband and father. Most of all Moses was our teacher. It was he who taught us how to transform the abstract into the concrete; how to turn the theoretical into the practical.

Moses was a revolutionary. He taught through both words and actions. His teachings have impacted not only Hebrew civilization but also the entirety of Western civilization, culture and law. It is due to the Mosaic revolution that women became full human beings and would assume their rights alongside of men. It is also due to Moses’ teachings that we enjoy the benefit of social and labor legislation. It is the Mosaic code that first introduces the idea that a wage earner is to be paid on time and to receive fair compensation for an honest day’s work.

Moses introduced the concept that humans are not machines, and by teaching us the concept of the Sabbath, we learned about the sanctity of time. It is this sanctification of time, guaranteed by God and introduced by Moses, that differentiates human beings from all other species. It is due to these fundamental principles that we might call the Mosaic revolution the foundation of western civilization.

Were it not for Moses’ teachings and his interactions with the Almighty, we would not merely still be physical slaves in Egypt, but we would never have obtained the dignity that would inspire others to create a standard that assumes that each human being is made in God’s image and not mere objects to be bought and sold or murdered at will.

We learn much about ourselves by studying the stories that surround Moses’ life. It is not only through Moses’ life but also through his death that we find stories that touch our souls and remind us that to be human is to live with the good and bad, with the sad and the happy.

The story of Moses’ death comes at the end of the Book of Deuteronomy, chapter 34. Yet the final chapters of his life begin in Sefer BaMidbar, the “Wilderness Book” and mistranslated as the “Book of Numbers.” It is in wilderness that we learn of Moses’ impending death, that he would not cross the Jordan River, but rather would die in exile.

The Bible teaches us that the tale of Moses’ death starts in the Sefer BaMidbar (Deuteronomy) with a loss of patience. In chapter 20:11 of that book we learn that the people complained of a lack of water. Moses turned to God for help. God informed Moses that he was to speak to a rock and from this rock water would flow. The text depicts a tired and frustrated Moses. He has led his rebellious people through almost 40 years of acrimony. During their travels through Sinai, Moses already had demonstrated countless times that God was with the Children of Israel and would protect them. Yet no matter what God did, or Moses said, the people complained and demonstrated a lack of gratitude.

Is the Bible describing our all-too-human fear of freedom? How often are we afraid to make decisions and to take responsibility for these decisions? Due to Moses’ frustration, anger or psychological exhaustion, Moses strikes the rock instead of speaking to it. God tells Moses that because he struck the rock he would never cross the Jordan River nor would he be allowed to enter the Land of Israel.

The story of Moses striking the rock not only speaks about the frustrations of a leader but also addresses the importance of clean potable water. During the Children of Israel’s desert wanderings there would be at least three water crises. In Exodus 15:22, Moses must turn salt water into sweet water. In Exodus 17, the people run out of water and at that time God commanded Moses to strike a rock out of which water would flow. Both former times were at the beginning of Israel’s journey. Now, in this third case it is some 40 years later and a frustrated Moses states in front of the nation: “Now listen, you rebels can we draw water for you from this rock?” The text then informs us that “Moses raised his hand and twice hit the rock with his staff. Once again an abundance of water gushed forth, and the congregation and their livestock drank.”

This final aquatic tale leaves us with more questions than it provides answers. For example, if Moses was only to speak with the rock, then why did he need his staff? Did God’s punishment fit Moses’ crime? Was Moses to be condemned to death only for striking a rock or was the rock incident merely a pretext for not allowing Moses to enter the Land of Israel?

From this point until the end of his journey, Moses is a dead-man walking. Perhaps, however, knowing that he would die alone in the desert liberated Moses. It is now clear to him that he must prepare his successor, Joshua. Joshua, unlike Moses, was not a man of great philosophical ideas but rather a pragmatist who understood how to make a society function on a daily basis. The philosopher would be left in a wilderness of words and the pragmatist would turn thoughts into actions and ideas into realities.

These final chapters of the Book of Deuteronomy function as Moses’ ethical will to his people. The Bible’s entire fifth book is the guidance of a leader who knows that he will never accomplish his dream of entering the land, but instead must prepare others to do what he would never do. As he approaches death, Moses reminds us that none of us lives forever, that time is a gift given by God and that it is our obligation to use it wisely. Then in Deuteronomy (chapter 34) the end comes. Moses goes to Mount Nebo, views the Land of Israel, but never touches its soil. Moses dies alone and God buries him in an unmarked grave. Does the end of the story remind us that leaders are to serve their nation, and not the reverse? Does Moses’ death, like his life, teach all of us that we are here but for a brief moment in time and that the quality of our life is the story we leave to future generations?

The story of Moses is one of beginnings, conclusions and new beginnings. This Sept. 25, the Jewish world marks Rosh Ha’Shanah, the time when we conclude the year 5782 and begin the new year of 5783. Like Moses, all of us look back on what was and wonder about what will be. May we have the insights of Moses and the practicality of Joshua as we enter this new year. My family and I wish each of you a year of hope and happiness, peace, and brotherhood. May each of you be written in the Book of Life for 5783.