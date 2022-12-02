Peter Tarlow column: King David: Israel’s greatest king

During the last 12 months, we have discussed some of Hebrew Scriptures' most famous tales and stories. Although these literary accounts differ in style and substance, they never fail to teach us a kernel of truth about life, both our collective and personal lives.

Often these narratives revolve around Biblical personalities. What makes Hebrew literature unique is that it presents each character in the most honest of ways. No character is perfect, and their stories, like our stories, are filled with moments of happiness and sadness, personal failures and success. Their realism makes these stories and historical chronicles timeless, and their lessons are eternal.

There is no better example of this abiding endurance than in the stories surrounding Israel’s greatest king, known in Hebrew as “David Ha’Melech” or in English King David. These ageless tales pose many questions on both the micro and macro levels. Reading them we are forced to face such philosophical questions as is a strong central government essential, if human kingship is inherently good or evil, or is it a necessary evil in a world of political entropy?

King David is a universal symbol, and within our Scripture no leader, with the exception of Moses, is as highly regarded. According to Jewish tradition, David was Israel’s greatest king; he was also a flawed human being. Despite the fact that he was a master politician and brilliant strategist, the Bible hides nothing. It records and reports both King David’s successes, errors and flaws. Unlike so much of modern political propaganda the text truthfully reveals David’s strengths and weaknesses.

Because we read not only about King David’s successes but also about his failures, the text brings to light a human being. King David, like all of us, is far from perfect. We celebrate him for his great success, are empathetic to his tragic personal losses and are angry at his personal failures and flaws. David gave Israel prosperity and great military and political victories, he also caused military deaths and high taxes.

Much of what we know about King David comes from the Books of Samuel and the Midrashic texts. Modern archeological excavations support these texts. Studying his life, we view a master politician at work. David’s story is both simple and complex, his life is one of what we might call “hidden transparency.”

The Bible tells us that King David was a warrior and poet, a musician and a master politician. We also know that David was athletic, good looking and charismatic. David was a master in knowing when to speak and when to be silent. He was as precise with his words as he was with a slingshot. Although David knew how to win public acclaim, he also had a cantankerous personal life and was the center of ancient Israel’s greatest scandal.

Legends surround King David’s life. For example, his slaying of the Giant Goliath transformed a poor shepherd boy into a household name that resonates even in our own age. Goliath’s death and the defeat of the Philistines made David Israel’s most popular man. His popularity also provoked King Saul’s jealousy and ushered in a maze of political alliances not dissimilar to those of our own world. The Biblical text is forthright about the jealousy and acrimony between Saul and David. The jealousy resulted not only in tragedy but demonstrate how often politicians allow their personal ego to get in the way of public policy. Their struggles serve to remind us that too many politicians desire both governmental and personal power.

Although it impossible to tell how many of these legends contain kernels of truth, the archeological evidence confirms the Biblical accounts regarding his Jerusalem palace and what is known in Hebrew as ”Ir David — The City of David.” Today visitors to Jerusalem can visit his 3,000-year-old palace where David established Jerusalem as Israel’s eternal capital and the city in which the Temple was to be built.

David was not only a master politician, but he was also a military genius. He vastly extended Israel’s boundaries and its wealth. Wars in the ancient world, as in the modern world, do not come without a price. To pursue his military goals, David had to tax his people heavily and draft the nation’s men to consolidate his gains. Midrashic tales indicate that David’s wars cost the population dearly. Did King David, like so many modern leaders, lose touch with those he governed? Like so many leaders throughout history did he not realize that his economic policies rarely hurt the rich but almost always ended up harming the middle class and the poor?

King David, as is the case with many powerful leaders, saw himself above the law. The Bible notes that his actions resulted in tragedy. For example, David created a harem as a means to cement political relationships. In so doing, he also created numerous rivalries between his many wives and their offspring, and these rivalries led to palace intrigues and death. David’s actions and mistakes had consequences well beyond his death. His failure to understand the limits of power led him to become the center of the greatest scandal in ancient Israel’s history: the illicit sexual encounters with the beautiful Bathsheba resulting in the planned death of her husband so that the King might marry her.

The full details behind the Uriah scandal are murky. We know that there was an illegal sexual encounter between David and Bathsheba ending in her pregnancy. The text tells us that David does everything to hide this illicit affair and when he fails to conceal the affair he decides to send Bathsheba’s husband, Uriah, into a battle in which Uriah would die. The plan worked, Uriah died and David “married” Bathsheba. Until now this story is typical of ancient absolute monarchs. It is a story of power and sex that has been repeated throughout history. What makes this tale unique is that the prophet Nathan, learning about David’s actions, denounces him publicly. David could not have been pleased by the denunciation yet David, the absolute monarch, could not silence Nathan. Is this a lesson reminding us that the media must report reality even when it goes against a political narrative?

David’s personal problems do not end with the Uriah scandal. His children became involved in numerous incidents which put the entire monarchy in jeopardy. It is in the Davidic tales that we learn that when a leader’s children received special privileges then great harm to the nation can ensue.

The Davidic tales are more than history, they remind us of what happens when those governing believe that they are above the law, when leaders lie for the sake of holding onto power, and when cover up and political intrigue replaces morality. Are these not lessons that each and every generation must learn and learn again?

David’s story, like the other 11 stories that we have studied this year is that not of a god, but of a man. His life, like all of our lives, was one of both failure and accomplishments. To read his story is to realize that even the greatest of us is a mere mortal. As such, these Biblical tales teach us that the antidote to arrogance is a sense of positive humility.