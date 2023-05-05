Thousands of years ago a man heard God speak directly to him. God told him to leave his native land and travel to a new land, far from his home and far from everything that he had ever known. Following God’s command, the man left the land of Ur and traveled across the Fertile Crescent until he reached its western extreme, the land of Canaan. The Bible tells us that the man to whom God spoke was called Abram. After the birth of his son Isaac, God changed Abram’s name to the name by which we now know him: Abraham, meaning “father of multitudes.”

Abraham’s journey changed the world. We might rightly call him not only the father of many nations but perhaps also the founder of western civilization. Abraham is the biological father of both Jews and Arabs, making us cousins. Christians see Abraham as a spiritual father, and therefore emotionally or spiritually, if not biologically, part of the Abrahamic faiths.

Abraham’s legacy, both direct and indirect is so important that recent Middle East normalization treaties between the Middle East’s cousins are called: “the Abraham accords.” According to the Hebrew biblical calendar, Abraham, along with his wife and parts of his extended family, entered the land to which God directed him in the year 1948, over 3,800 years ago.

History is filled with ironies. If we fast forward some 3,800 years then 75 years ago, ironically 1948 on the Gregorian calendar, Abraham’s descendants once again fulfilled God’s promise. After 2,000 years of exile, Abraham’s offspring declared independence in the same land that God promised their forefather Abraham. Almost 4,000 years after Abraham first entered the land, and 2,000 years after the Roman exile, Abraham’s offspring created an old-new nation. They named this new-old land after Abraham’s grandson, Jacob, whose sons formed the 12 tribes of Israel. According to the Hebrew calendar, this national renaissance occurred on the fifth day of the month of Iyar, 5708, which this year corresponded to April 26, 2023.

Abraham’s journey, and the start of Jewish history, begins with God commanding Abraham: “Lech L’chah meArtzchah umiMoladchah umiBeit — avichah el-ha’Aretz asher Arechah.” Often biblical scholars mistranslate this most famous of verses as: “Go forth from your country, from the land of your birth and from your father’s house (e.g., your family) and (go) to the land that I will show you.” (Genesis. 12:1). Yet the verse’s very first words, demonstrate the text’s mystery and the difficulty of translation. Not only does the phrase, lech l’chah not mean “go forth”, but it is also impossible to reproduces the poetic cadence of the original Hebrew.

The verse’s first words lech l’chah are a Hebrew command and a play-on-words. Because English has no equivalent verbal form we must paraphrase these words with the mistranslation of “go forth.” Lech l’chah, however, means much more than “go forth.” Looking at the original Hebrew text we immediately notice that both words are spelled with the same two letters: lamed and chaf-sofit. It is as if the text is both philosophically and visually delving deep into itself. We should not read the words "lech-l’chah" as: "Go forth," but perhaps as: "Go toward yourself” or “Go forward for your own sake.”

By using an active-reflexive verb, lech l’chah, we are presented with a philosophical quandary: was God indicating that Abraham had to first find himself before he could help others? Does this unique verbal form teach us that Abraham’s journey was not only to a new land but also to a new Abraham? Lech l’chah teaches us that Abraham first had to confront himself, leave his psychological baggage behind, know himself, before he could take others on physical and spiritual journey to the other end of the world.

Lech l’chah marks the beginning of Abraham's journey to the Land of Israel almost 4,000 years ago. His journey is our journey and with God’s command we see the beginning of Jewish and Arab history and peoplehood.

Lech l’chah also marks Abraham’s personal journey into maturity. It could not have been easy to be a pioneer. Life was comfortable in Ur and difficult in this new land. Yet just as in the case of Abraham all of us are pioneers. Is Abraham’s journey symbolic of each of our journeys through life? Is the text teaching us that life is filled with opportunities and disappointments, and the mark of an adult is to face these disappointments and move on with life? Our families and friends can assist us only to a certain point, but then each of us must be willing to go forth, to become our own person, to take responsibility for our own life and to enter our own promised land of adult maturity.

On a psychological level, and one of faith, perhaps lech l’chah is divine shorthand for each of our journeys from infancy to young adulthood and then to maturity and finally death. Lech-l’chah teaches us that that there are times when we need to leave the past behind and move on with our lives. These two untranslatable words remind us that all of us need to have the courage to leave the familiar, the comfortable and face a future that is never predictable. As such, lech-l’chah teaches us that faith begins with a willingness to dare to embrace an unknown future.

The story of lech-l’chah belongs to all of us. It is the story of leaving failures and disappointments behind and having the faith to risk, to build and, if need be, to start again. On a political and national level these words form the basis for God’s promise to Abraham of our national territory. It is in the land of Israel that we Jews matured to create one of the world’s great civilizations.

The ideas of lech-l’chah resonate throughout Jewish history, from the Bible until today. We see the spirit of lech-l'chah when the children of Israel followed Nachshon’s lead and plunged into the Yam Suf (commonly mistranslated as the Red Sea), and we see lech-l’chah in the 19th century when Theodore Herzl warned us to leave the prejudices of Europe and return to the land of Israel. Today we watch the daily miracle of the people of Israel being reunited with the land of Israel and note that the spirit of lech-l’chah is very much alive. God’s command to Abraham teaches us that faith is never passive but active. It is our job, just as it was Abraham’s task, not to sit back, but to go forward, not to call something God’s will but to become God’s partner in transforming our dreams into reality.

In 1948 on the Hebrew calendar, Abraham entered the land of Israel; in 1948 on the Gregorian calendar, his children fulfilled his mission and declared a free and independent Jewish state in the land that God gave to Abraham and his descendants. Perhaps the dates are a mere coincidence or God’s way to remind us that miracles are a reality if we are only wise enough to see them.