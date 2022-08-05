Peter Tarlow column: Bible often leaves more questions than answers

Most people do not connect the Book of Leviticus with fascinating or philosophical stories. Unlike Genesis, Exodus and Numbers, or even Deuteronomy, Leviticus is mainly a book of laws and ethics. The third book of Hebrew Scripture rarely provokes our imagination in ways that we find in other Biblical writings.

There is, however, deep in Leviticus a strange and challenging tale. It is a tale that in some ways resembles the Akedah (Binding of Isaac) about which we spoke in June, but unlike the Akedah the story found in Leviticus does not end on a happy note. The story of the death of Aaron’s two eldest sons challenges the reader with many questions and it provides few if any answers. Like the 20th century’s Holocaust, it is an event in which we are left feeling helpless, and perhaps like the Holocaust mere survival is perhaps the most that we can expect.

In chapter 10 of Leviticus, we find the tragic tale of two of Aaron’s sons, Nadab and Abihu. We enter into the tale’s narrative almost totally and emotionally unprepared for the tragedy that is about to unfold. The text is terse and matter of fact, and it presents this saga of death in the driest of styles. As is so often the case with Biblical stories, there are few adjectives; the narrative is straightforward providing us with the barest of details. Reading the story in the original Hebrew the reader is left with a sense of discomfort, an uneasiness that chills the soul.

The tale opens with our learning that God had selected Nadab and Abihu, along with 68 other people to come before him and worship as part of a congregation or fellowship. Having only superficial knowledge, the reader assumes that Nadab and Abihu had everything to live for and they were destined to become part of Israel’s elite. Like their father Aaron, Nadab and Abihu were members of the founding generation, that is the generation that left Egypt. They were also part of the leadership class. Furthermore, God had chosen their uncle, Moses, to be Israel’s unquestionable leader. The boys’ father, Aaron, was Israel’s High Priest, and as such he controlled the nation’s relationship with the Almighty and its religious rituals.

Then, almost like a desert sandstorm that blows up unexpectedly, everything changed. Seemingly out of nowhere we read: “Aaron’s sons, Nadab and Abihu, each took his fire pan; they put fire in them and placed incense upon it; and they brought before God an alien (strange) fire that had not been commanded of them. A fire came forth from before God and consumed them, and they died before God.” (Leviticus 10:1-3).

Does the text’s succinctness lead to possible misunderstandings, or does its brevity open the door to our imagination? Instead of a detailed text, we are left, as is so typical of Biblical writings, with an unlimited number of questions to which we have no answers. Here are just a few of the questions that we might ask:

What exactly does the text mean by the term “esh zarah”? We generally translated the term, as “a strange or alien fire”, but might ”esh” mean anger or some form of hallucinogenic substance?

Was the fire a flame symbolic of something else? If so, what?

Why did God react so decisively and quickly when in other cases God provides both context and a chance for repentance? For example, before destroying Sodom and Gomorrah, God gave Abraham a chance to avert the Divine decree. Yet in the case of Aaron’s sons, God gave no opportunity for repentance or a change of behavior. How come? Reading the text, we cannot help but wonder: Why did Aaron’s sons decide to bring this fire before God? Why does the text tell us that they had not been commanded (told) to bring the fire? Were they disobeying some unstated commandment or merely acting on their own? Was their intention capricious or malevolent?

This strange tale becomes even more mysterious when in the following verse (10:3) Moses tells his brother (regarding the death of Nadab and Abihu): “Through those dear to me I show Myself holy, and assert My authority before all the people — and Aaron was silent.” Does this text refer to leadership and the responsibility of those who lead not to seek privilege or wealth but rather to serve? Even more interesting, Aaron, the boys’ father is told not only that he is not to mourn, but that he is not even to participate in his sons’ burial. Throughout this tale we are left with more questions than answers. Just as in life itself, often the more we know the less we understand.

What we do know is that this story in Leviticus is brutally honest. Is it possible that Aaron’s eldest sons were jealous of their father‘s power or were intent on creating a coup d’état? Certainly, sons trying to unseat a father was not unknown in the Middle East. In our own day we have learned how unsavory the game of politics can be and how our media often reports half-truths.

There is no doubt that this Biblical tale is troubling. The text provides us with no motive for the sons’ actions, nor does it provide us with any reasons for God’s quick and immediate punishment of Nadab and Abihu. God seems to have acted more harshly here than at other times. Perhaps the text is teaching us that not all stories end on a happy note, and in the case of Aaron’s sons this story ends not only in tragedy but without any answers to our many questions. All we know is that, just as in the case of much in our personal and collective lives, we too must learn to live with the bad and tragic and not just the good and just.

Although commentators have tried to explain this tale in many ways, perhaps what we learn from it is that there are events so difficult to understand that at times there is nothing that we can say; at times the best words to utter are “words of silence.” Was Aaron’s pain such that no explanation would suffice? Did Moses know that at times only silence can heal? These are questions for which mere humans might never have the answer. Like so many of our modern tragedies this is a tale without answers and questions that have plagued and challenged humanity from the beginning of time. Perhaps the answers we provide tell us as much about ourselves and our society as they do about the text itself.