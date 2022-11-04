Peter Tarlow column: Art of politics, power date back to Books of Samuel

November is a special month in the United States. At the month’s beginning elections often dominate the news and by the month’s end we focus on perhaps our most celebrated holiday, Thanksgiving.

In a way, these two civil acts are strangely related. Elections represent the idea that a nation has a choice of leadership. Thanksgiving represents the nation’s gratitude for a stable and representative government. From that perspective, November is a month dominated by politics and the realization that political systems can symbolize the best and the worst in all of us.

Politics are part of the human condition. In a sense, politics, both good and bad, are one of the conditions of being human. Politics exist in all societies. In every society there are those who govern and those who are governed.

It should then not be surprising that Hebrew Scripture spends a great deal of time understanding and discussing the art of politics. Perhaps this entry into the political world is nowhere better detailed than in the great Hebrew classics Sifre Shmuel Alef uVet, known in English translation as the Books of Samuel I and II. These two Biblical works might well be the greatest books of political science ever written. It might not be an exaggeration to state that these books provide us with the essence of political science and historical analysis. Samuel I and II teach us how power is obtained; they explain the role of leadership and the hidden intrigues that the average citizen fails to see, and the media might not report. These two biblical books provide us with an understanding of the desire for power that lurks “behind the thrown.”

Just as the Art of War by the great Chinese military philosopher Sun Tzu (written in approximately the 5th or 4th century BCE) is both a work of military science and philosophy, so too The Books of Samuel (Israel, written in the 4th century BCE) are not mere political books but books that teach the art and philosophy of politics. Some historians have surmised that they might have been used to train future kings of Israel and its political elite.

Samuel I and II are also literary masterpieces. To read these books in the original Hebrew is to connect with some of the greatest magna opera (magnum opuses) not only of Hebrew literature but also of world literature. These brilliantly written books teach the dynamics of power.

They are more than merely a history of Israel’s political elite during the time of the Judges but also universal in their understanding of power. Although we cannot call them political science textbooks these books teach us how to differentiate between authoritative, administrative and influential power. They also remind us that educated people are often the easiest to fool.

The Books of Samuel present their lessons in the form of stories. Just as in a Greek tragedy, the Books of Samuel introduce us to great leaders, who at first appear to have everything, but who will be undone by a fatal flaw. It is in these books that we come to realize that no political leader or party lasts forever; that power is transient and has its own ebbs and flows.

It is in the first book of Samuel that we read about Israel’s first king, King Saul. In the pages of First Samuel, we learn that ancient Israel’s tribal system of diffused power was unworkable. After the death of Joshua, Israel had a system of government in which each tribe was led by a shofet (judge). The term shofet referred to a political and/or military leader and reminds us of the early pre-Constitutional period of American history.

During the years of the Articles of Confederation, as in ancient Israel, each American state had a veto, and each state could decide if it wanted to participate or not in national defense. It was only in 1788 with the ratification of the constitution that the United States transformed itself from a league of independent states into a single entity. Such was also the case with ancient Israel. Joshua left no successor and after his death each tribe could decide if it wanted to pay taxes to a central government or send men to a national army during times of war. The system did not work.

Finally, during times of the Prophet Samuel, the people had had enough and demanded a central figure, a king. Samuel grudgingly acquiesced. He set up a system of kingship, however, that would differ from other Middle Eastern kings. Samuel established a government where the king was not a god, but rather it would be God who would be the king, and Israel’s king was to be nothing more than God’s and the people’s servant.

In this new form of government, no man was to be above the law and even the greatest of Israel’s kings, David, like any other man, was a mere human who would stand in judgment before God.

The Books of Samuel also represent the struggle between central and local authority. Samuel feared strong central governments. He understood that a government that has the power to tax and to draft an army eventually finds ways to deprive the populace of its freedoms. From Samuel’s perspective, unless carefully controlled, taxation was the first step on the road to slavery.

In First Samuel (8:10-17) we read Samuel’s famous warning to the nation: “This will be the practice of the king who will reign over you. He will take (draft) your sons and use them for himself in his chariots, in his cavalry and some will run before his chariots … and your best fields and your vineyards and your olive trees he will tale and give to his servants … Your flocks he will tithe, and as for you, you will become his slaves.” Samuel’s warning represents a universal dilemma: without a central power no nation can defend itself against its enemies, but with too much central power the citizen cannot defend him/herself against a government’s and its bureaucracy’s abuse of power.

Tragically, Samuel never accepted the man he chose to be king, Saul. From the time of Saul’s ascendency to the throne, Samuel worked to undermine Saul’s legitimacy. We are left to ponder the question: do politicians at times care more about defeating their opposition than helping their nation?

The Books of Samuel help us to face the reality of politics and remind that the world of politics is often a world of betrayal and a crude search for power. They also symbolize that a free people must listen carefully to what its leaders say yet always maintain a healthy dose of skepticism about their words.

These Biblical books teach us universal lessons that are valid no matter where or in what times we live. The Books of Samuel also remind us during the month of Thanksgiving to be grateful that we live in a land where citizens can express their thoughts freely and question their leaders.