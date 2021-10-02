Our Darkest Years: The Literature of the Holocaust

We do not need to be professional historians to know that the Holocaust was the darkest period in Jewish history since the destruction of the Second Temple in the year 70 CE. The German nation collectively undertook two wars in the 1940s: a war to conquer the world and a genocidal war to destroy not only Jewish culture but Jewish life itself. Just as in the age of the Biblical Noah, the 1940s were also a time when malevolence covered the face of much of the “civilized” world. Some historians have called this period of total evil “an eclipse of God”, others wonder if the Germans not only murdered Jews but our sense of humanity. These were years, to quote Hannah Arendt, when the world experienced “the banality of evil.”

This month we look at two representative works from this darkest of periods, it was a time when humanity ceased to be human. One author wrote during the Holocaust and the other one after the war, one was a young girl, and the other a fully grown man. Both were victims, but only one survived and the other perished in the horrors of Bergen-Belsen. Ironically, the one who perished was the optimist and lived a life of hope. The other one, the pessimist, survived and became a living memory for those whom the Nazis murdered. Both authors wrote in languages that were not their own. The young girl was born in Germany, escaped to Holland and wrote in Dutch. The man was Hungarian, chose to write in French, and after the war came to live in the United States. Both authors became universally well known. Translators have made their works available in countless languages and both have helped us to understand the un-understandable, the depths of cruelty to which we humans are capable of reaching and also our ability to find goodness in a world filled with evil.