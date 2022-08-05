Matt Morton column: What does it mean to be made in God’s image?

I have three children, and they all resemble me to one degree or another. But one of my daughters looks more like me than my other two kids. People often tell me that her face is the “spitting image” of my own. And when I look at her face, I see a smaller and better-looking image of the face that confronts me in the mirror every morning. In other words, my daughter bears my image.

In a similar way, the Bible says that human beings bear the image of God. In other words, we “look” like him in some way. Christians often assert that the image of God is the reason that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and honor. But what does it actually mean to be made in God’s image?

The concept of God’s image first appears in Genesis 1:26-27, when God says, “Let Us make Man in Our image, according to Our likeness … God created Man in His own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.” Of all God’s creatures, only human beings are said to be made in his image. So again, what exactly is the image of God? How can we define it?

First, it means that human beings have a unique ability to reflect God’s moral character. God commanded his people to “be holy, as I am holy” (Leviticus 19:1; 1 Peter 1:15-16). No other creature on Earth was given that command. To be holy is to reflect God’s moral character, to be set apart from sin while being set apart for righteousness. Only human beings have this capacity, and that’s because we bear the image of God.

If a dog attacks a child, we don’t hold it morally responsible for its actions. We might euthanize the dog to prevent it from hurting anybody else, but we don’t put dogs on trial or send them to jail. We understand that dogs don’t have an innate ability to understand right from wrong.

On the other hand, if a grown man attacks and injures a child, we do hold him morally responsible for his actions. The man would likely go to prison. We assume that under normal circumstances, human beings have a general awareness that hurting other people (especially smaller or weaker people) is morally wrong. It violates a higher law, even if we disagree on where that moral law came from. Some degree of morality seems to be written into our DNA. The Scriptures say that’s evidence of the image of God.

Second, human beings have the unique ability to relate to God spiritually. Jesus said that we can know God, and that knowing him is necessary for us to receive eternal life (John 17:3). In the Scriptures, only human beings are said to have the capacity to relate to God on a personal and spiritual basis. Romans 8:16 tells us that “the [Holy] Spirit testifies with our spirit that we are children of God.” In other words, we have immortal spirits that can relate in a personal way to God’s spirit. His spirit communicates directly with our spirits. Human beings have the capacity to know God in ways that other creatures cannot.

Third, human beings are uniquely designed to radiate the glory of God. God’s glory is his greatness, or his importance and significance. To glorify God means to demonstrate how amazing he is, and how worthy of worship. To some extent, all of creation brings glory to God (Psalm 19:1). But human beings are especially designed to bring God glory in ways that the rest of creation cannot do. Psalm 8:4-5 says, “What is man that You take thought of him, and the son of man that You care for him? Yet You have made him a little lower than God, and You crown him with glory and majesty!”

In a very real sense, humanity is the crown of God’s creation. Because we are made in his image, we can reflect his greatness and power in a special way. In fact, there are hints throughout the Scripture that even our physical bodies were originally designed to shine with the light of God’s glory. For example, after Moses was in the presence of God, his face literally shone so brightly that he had to wear a veil over his face (Exodus 34:29-35). Daniel 12:3 says that resurrected saints will “shine brightly like the brightness of the expanse of heaven.” To be made in the image of God means that we have the ability to reflect his glory in every possible way: spiritually, morally, and physically.

You might have noticed by now that all three aspects of the image of God relate to potentialities that exist within every human being. In other words, the image of God isn’t determined by your intelligence, your physical abilities, your attractiveness, your race or gender, your age or your physical location. The unborn child is made in God’s image every bit as much as the grown man. The physically or mentally disabled person shares in God’s image equally, along with the rest of humanity. Every single person is made in God’s image, designed to reflect his character, relate to him personally and radiate his glory.

For that reason, the image of God informs how Christians think about other people. Every person is worthy of life and dignity, not because of how strong they are, or how attractive, or how smart or any other external characteristic. Each person is worthy of life and dignity because he or she is made in the image of the eternal God, with the potential to one day reflect his glory, forever and ever.