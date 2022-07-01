Matt Morton column: God’s grace and mercy is all sinners need

When I was a kid, my mom gave my brothers and me a Flintstones vitamin pill every morning before school. I suppose she wanted to supplement our diet with some extra nutrition. Perhaps she hoped the vitamins would make us taller; if so, it didn’t work. Despite the fact that the vitamins resembled characters from a popular cartoon, they didn’t really taste very good. Perhaps they taste better these days, but back then none of us liked taking them. We took them anyway, though, because Mom told us to.

Or at least I thought we all took them. One morning while I was brushing my teeth, I suddenly became curious about a broken drawer in our bathroom vanity. Ever since I could remember, the drawer had been stuck closed. There was a very small space between the front of the drawer and the cabinet, but this drawer was effectively unusable. But that morning, for some reason, I decided to force it open. I grabbed the drawer with both hands and pulled as hard as I could. When it opened, I saw that this broken bathroom drawer was full of Flintstones vitamin pills.

Since my younger brother David shared the bathroom with me, I knew immediately how the pills got there. For years, he had been dropping his morning vitamin pills into that small gap, assuming that nobody would ever open the drawer and see what was inside. I still don’t understand why David didn’t simply bury the pills at the bottom of the trash can. I guess he figured as long as the pills were out of sight, he would never get caught.

My brother’s approach to those vitamins is the way many of us deal with sin in our lives. We try to hide our struggles and failures and to keep them out of view. We’re afraid that if anybody else finds out about our sin, they’ll reject us, and sometimes we’re right about that. Acknowledging our sin also forces us to admit that we aren’t as righteous as we like to think we are, and that reality threatens our self-image. We are forced to face the fact that we’ve become trapped in cycles of sin that we can’t escape, no matter how hard we try.

If we want to know God well, though, we must bring our sin into the light and deal with it. Sin is like contaminated air: it poisons our lives and threatens to choke out our ability to connect with God. For Christians who have trusted in Jesus, of course, we never need to worry that our sin will permanently separate us from God. Romans 8:16 says, “The Spirit Himself testifies with our spirit that we are children of God.”

Once we’ve trusted in Jesus, the Holy Spirit constantly reminds us that we are God’s adopted sons and daughters. For that reason, Romans 8:38-39 tells us that “nothing can separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus.” Once a child of God, always a child of God. When we sin, though, we interrupt our fellowship with him. The closeness of our relationship with God is threatened by our sin, especially when we try to hide it.

God’s word offers us good news, however: When we confess our sin to God, he is eager to forgive. He delights in cleansing our hearts from sin and drawing near to us again. 1 John 1:9 says that when we confess our sins, God cleanses us from all unrighteousness. We don’t have to wonder if we’ve really been forgiven. We don’t have to worry that God might be holding a grudge. He is infinitely gracious and eager to restore us to close fellowship with him again.

If you’re like me, you’re probably tempted to wallow in shame even after you’ve confessed your sins to the Lord. Not only is that unnecessary, it’s harmful. When I refuse to believe that I’m forgiven, I only increase the distance between God and me. As a result, I’m likely to drift even further into sin. “After all,” I reason, “if I can’t draw near to God again, why even try to obey him?” That’s why Satan tries to accuse us and shame us even after we confess. Our enemy wants us to believe that God couldn’t possibly love us anymore, so we have no choice but to keep our distance from him.

But nothing could be further from the truth.

Ever since he first revealed himself to the nation of Israel, God has declared himself to be “compassionate and gracious, slow to anger, and abounding in loving, kindness and truth” (Exodus 34:6). When Jesus arrived on the scene, God’s grace and compassion became even clearer (John 1:16-17). Not only is God willing and eager to forgive us, but he wants to live with us forever, even though we still struggle with sin. So we can confess our sins to God freely, without worrying that he will reject us or abandon us. And we can let go of the shame that keeps us from intimacy with God, knowing that his forgiveness washes us clean and paves the way for us to draw near to him once more.

If you’re struggling with sin right now, and you are tempted to hide, step into the light of God’s grace instead. You will find that the love and mercy of God is more than enough to forgive you and restore you to a close relationship with him.

Matt Morton is the teaching pastor at the Creekside Campus of Grace Bible Church in College Station.