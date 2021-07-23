Journey through other beliefs leads to better understanding of personal faith

He says getting to know his friends at the Zen Center helped him delve into his own faith and prayer traditions all the more.

"It’s made me a better Catholic."

He says learning about how other people love and understand God is an act of love.

I asked him what drew him to visit the Orthodox synagogue in particular. He said it was because that was the closest synagogue to his house. "What made you want to learn more about Judaism?" One of his more rare expressions crosses his face; an innocent, child-like look. "Because I wanted to understand."

He says he became close with the rabbi there and began to take Hebrew lessons. He was often invited to dinner at the rabbi’s house, and even to Passover. He says he doesn’t think anyone can have the fullest appreciation for their Christianity if they don’t get to know Judaism. He said attending their liturgies changed him as a lector at his parish. He grew in his appreciation of the Scripture and reading the Old Testament at Mass was a more profound experience after seeing the solemn and reverent way it is read in the synagogue.

He still likes going to the synagogue regularly.