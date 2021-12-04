From Exile to Redemption: The musical poetry of Naomi Shemer

Twelve months ago, we began our journey through Jewish literature by writing about the Hebrew Bible. During these months we “traveled” through many countries and spoken about literatures written in multiple languages. No matter where we traveled, or the text’s language, the influence of the Bible and the land of Israel were ever-present. Over 2,000 years ago, the Romans breached the walls of the holy city of Jerusalem, destroyed the Second Temple and exiled the Jewish people from their land. The exile would last for almost two millennia. Yet during these twenty centuries of exile the Jewish people never lost hope of returning to their ancient homeland and rebuilding its capital city of Jerusalem.
The Jewish people never broke their link to the land. Even today, as during the last millennia, Jews turn in prayer toward Jerusalem. According to Jewish tradition, Jerusalem is the city where the Messiah will first raise the dead, and its foundation stone, from which we measure all distances, marks the center of the world. Jerusalem is so important that Jewish literature speaks of two “Jerusalems” (Yerushalayim): Yerushalyim shel l’malah: the heavenly Jerusalem, and Yerushelayim shel l’matah, the earthly Jerusalem.
Jerusalem is a theological center for Jews, Christians and Muslims. The city abounds with places that are holy to all these religions. Muslims, however, turn to Mecca in prayer, and the Vatican is in Rome and not in Jerusalem. For Jews, Jerusalem is more than a holy city or a city of pilgrimage; it is also home! It is the city that King David built as our eternal capital and our spiritual and political center point. Jerusalem is the very pulse of the Jewish people.
It should not surprise anyone that both Biblical and post-Biblical references fill Jerusalem’s literary history. Some 2,000 years after the Romans sacked and destroyed the city, Jews regained their independence and reunited the heavenly Jerusalem of prayers with the earthly Jerusalem of everyday reality. It is for this reason that I dedicate this final essay on Jewish literature to Jerusalem and to a poetess who succeeded in uniting the city’s heavenly aspects with its earthly being.
Naomi Shemer (1930-2004) perfectly captured the relationship between the heavenly and earthly Jerusalems. Shemer was born on a kibbutz (collective village) along the shores of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee). She was a native-born Israeli who was known to be tough on the outside, but soft and sweet on the inside. As is the case of many of the authors whom we have studied, Shemer’s literary output is well-known throughout the Jewish world but often unknown in most of the non-Jewish world.
Within the Jewish world she is called the “first lady of modern Hebrew song and poetry.” Shemer’s music and lyrics speak directly to the heart. She studied music at Jerusalem’s academy of music, and it was during her time in the military that she found her inner self and her unique ability to express the feelings of her people and her nation. After finishing her army service and marrying, she moved to Tel Aviv where she became active in the city’s musical life and became a major songwriter.
Shemer’s life, like that of Israel, changed in 1967. A few months prior to the Six-Day War’s outbreak, she competed in a musical festival in which she was asked to write a song about Jerusalem. In those days, Jerusalem was a poor city. It lacked the glitter and wealth of other Israeli cities. Shemer was almost convinced that it would be impossible to unite in literature the lofty and spiritual heavenly Jerusalem with the poor and impoverished earthly Jerusalem. Shemer struggled with her task at first. Finally, she wrote a song that would change her life forever and secure her place as one of the great writers within Jewish literary history. It was against this background of poverty that Shemer wrote “Yerusahlaim shel Zahav” (Jerusalem the Golden).
Although most people believe the song “Yerusahlaim shel Zahav” refers to the golden hue that falls over Jerusalem at sunset, it also refers to the famous legend of the great Talmudic scholar Rabbi Akiba. Like Jerusalem of that time, Akiba was dirt poor and supported by his devoted wife, Rachel. Rachel believed in Akiba and supported him so that he would become one of the greatest scholars of all time. In return for Rachel’s devotion, love and hard work, Akiba had nothing more to give Rachel than straw. He promised her, however, that someday he would succeed, and he would buy her a gold jewel. The jewel’s name was Yerusalayim shel Zahav and it represented the promise of better things to come.Soon after Shemer wrote the song, the Six-Day War broke out and her song, representing 2,000 years of exile, became the anthem of the soldiers who liberated the Western Wall and reunited the city. Today many consider this song, right after “HaTikva,” almost to be Israel’s second national anthem.
“Yerushalim shel Zahv” would not be Shemer’s last song. In 1973, war broke out again and her song “Lu Yehi” (May It Be) once again became not only the anthem of the war but perfectly described the national mood.
Shemer’s lyrics are natural and simple to comprehend. They speak directly to the individual’s and nation’s soul, and her music reflects the ethos of a people longing to live in freedom and in peace. We see this desire in her song: “Al Col Eleh” (For All These Things). Al Col Eleh, like Yerusahlayim shel Zahav is poetry set to music. Just as in the case of many of the Psalms we can see these “songs of thankfulness” as poetic capsules of Jewish history. They speak of life’s bitter and sweet moments and remind us that both are part of our personal and national life.Shemer’s poetry expresses the unique relationship between the Jewish people and God. Listening to her songs there is a sense of a betrothal. As in the Biblical book, “Shir Ha’Shirim” (the Song of Songs), we feel the betrothal between the Jewish people and God. Her song, “Al Col Eleh,” expresses the Jewish belief not in a ritualistic God, but in a God who is with us during life’s sweet and bittersweet moments. The musical poem ends with the request: “to bring us home to the wonderful land of Israel.”
After 2,000 years of exile and 3,000 years of literary history, we, the Jewish people, thank God for having fulfilled our wish. To read Shemer’s musical poetry is to understand the words of the prophet Amos: “Untatim al adamatam, v’lo yinatshu od—I shall plant them (the Jewish people) upon their land and they shall no more be plucked up from out of their land which I have given them’ (Amos 9:15)Shemer’s work symbolizes not only the words of the prophet Amos but also the full circle of Jewish literature and history. We have now returned back to the very place where Jewish literature began some 3,000 years ago, to “Jerusalem the Golden.” “Al Col Eleh” reminds us that for all of life’s harshness and hurts and for all of its goodness and joy, it is our duty to celebrate life and to thank God who is the creator of all things.