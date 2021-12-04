From Exile to Redemption: The musical poetry of Naomi Shemer

“Yerushalim shel Zahv” would not be Shemer’s last song. In 1973, war broke out again and her song “Lu Yehi” (May It Be) once again became not only the anthem of the war but perfectly described the national mood.

Shemer’s lyrics are natural and simple to comprehend. They speak directly to the individual’s and nation’s soul, and her music reflects the ethos of a people longing to live in freedom and in peace. We see this desire in her song: “Al Col Eleh” (For All These Things). Al Col Eleh, like Yerusahlayim shel Zahav is poetry set to music. Just as in the case of many of the Psalms we can see these “songs of thankfulness” as poetic capsules of Jewish history. They speak of life’s bitter and sweet moments and remind us that both are part of our personal and national life.Shemer’s poetry expresses the unique relationship between the Jewish people and God. Listening to her songs there is a sense of a betrothal. As in the Biblical book, “Shir Ha’Shirim” (the Song of Songs), we feel the betrothal between the Jewish people and God. Her song, “Al Col Eleh,” expresses the Jewish belief not in a ritualistic God, but in a God who is with us during life’s sweet and bittersweet moments. The musical poem ends with the request: “to bring us home to the wonderful land of Israel.”