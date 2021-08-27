Dress your soul for Mass

As well as dressing with care for Mass, we can clothe our souls in the fashions of heaven by our prayerful reverence and inner dispositions.

St. Clare of Assisi said, “Adorn yourselves with every virtue.”

First, let us be aware of what we are doing at Mass.

Every movement we make, each response we say at Mass has meaning and purpose. We can adorn ourselves with prayerful attentiveness that all we say and do here will come from the heart as prayer.

We assist and participate in the holy liturgy as the people of God. The ancient Jews, at the time of the temple, saw their liturgy as helping to keep the world going. We Catholics believe that about the Mass. As in Revelations, the participation of the people of God in the liturgy of the church, releases his power and glory into the world to accomplish his will. We get to be a part of that.

My first husband, Marc, used to say being at Mass was one thing he could always do to help the world every Sunday.

We know our Lord sees love of neighbor as a necessity. Come in the spiritual garments of love and mercy, to embrace and grace the world by assisting at holy Mass and taking part in Jesus’ mission of salvation in a deep, mysterious, wonderful way.