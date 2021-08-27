Dress your soul for Mass

As well as dressing with care for Mass, we can clothe our souls in the fashions of heaven by our prayerful reverence and inner dispositions.
St. Clare of Assisi said, “Adorn yourselves with every virtue.”
First, let us be aware of what we are doing at Mass.
Every movement we make, each response we say at Mass has meaning and purpose. We can adorn ourselves with prayerful attentiveness that all we say and do here will come from the heart as prayer.
We assist and participate in the holy liturgy as the people of God. The ancient Jews, at the time of the temple, saw their liturgy as helping to keep the world going. We Catholics believe that about the Mass. As in Revelations, the participation of the people of God in the liturgy of the church, releases his power and glory into the world to accomplish his will. We get to be a part of that.
My first husband, Marc, used to say being at Mass was one thing he could always do to help the world every Sunday.
We know our Lord sees love of neighbor as a necessity. Come in the spiritual garments of love and mercy, to embrace and grace the world by assisting at holy Mass and taking part in Jesus’ mission of salvation in a deep, mysterious, wonderful way.
The ancients believed the liturgy in the temple was a reflection of the heavenly liturgy. The early Christians saw the Mass this way, as did the church fathers, and this is still our faith. We should veil ourselves in worship as the angels do.
At Mass, the Holy Scriptures are opened for us. This is the living voice of God speaking to us collectively and individually in the Scriptures and in the liturgy, the public prayer of the church. Receptivity to the Holy Spirit is needed to hear this voice, internalize it, allow it to work in us, apply it to our lives. Dress your soul in openness to the Holy Spirit as you get ready for Mass, that you may have ears to hear what the spirit is saying to you.
We believe the Mass makes present the Last Supper. We believe Jesus is present spiritually and in the flesh among us under the appearance of bread and wine. We believe Mass is heaven on Earth. Holy awe is a shining garment in the eyes of God. We are at the wedding feast of heaven. We should be sure to be wearing wedding clothes.
When I was serving at Mass, helping distribute the Eucharist, I often thought about how no matter the age, social status or personality, each person is a child at the moment of receiving the Lord in Holy Communion. I could see it in their eyes and manner. It was a privilege to watch this on people’s faces and be part of it. Humility and a childlike spirit before the Lord: these are our crown and our jewels at Mass, and in the Kingdom of God that is to come.
After Communion, we should wrap ourselves in interior silence. There is nothing more lovely to God than the face of his bride at prayer after receiving him in Communion, and, as St. John of the Cross said, “The language he hears best is silent love.”
We are also together in a special way in the Eucharist we just received. A sense of unity is a wonderful thing to wear to Mass, aware of our connection to our family in faith. This is the cloak that covers us all.
If we take care to wear these things, we will be a truly beautiful bride of Christ, adorned for our bridegroom.
Bryan resident Shawn Manning Chapman, a twice-widowed mom of two daughters, is a Secular Discalced Carmelite, a Catholic community in the Diocese of Austin.