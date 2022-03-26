Daryl T. Hay: People's use of power reveals something about them

For those churches that include the season of Lent in their church calendar, the first Sunday in Lent usually includes the story of how Jesus was driven by the Holy Spirit into the desert where he fasted and was tempted by the devil.

As the story goes in the Gospel according to Luke, the devil first tempts Jesus to use his power to ease his hunger by turning stones into bread. Then the devil tempts Jesus with great earthly riches and political power by taking him to a high mountain, showing him all the kingdoms of the world and their splendor if Jesus will worship him. In the last temptation, the devil tempts Jesus to test God by throwing himself off the roof of the temple and see if God will save him. Jesus resists all three temptations.

The Holy Spirit that led Jesus into the desert is the source of his power. It had been with him from the beginning. When an angel of the Lord first visited Jesus’ mother Mary, the angel told her that the power of the Holy Spirit would overshadow her and therefore the child would be Holy and called Son of God.

When Jesus begins his ministry, he goes about healing the sick, multiplying bread, casting out demons and calming storms. We usually call those things miracles. More precisely, those actions are called deeds of power. Jesus was filled with the power of the Holy Spirit.

The way people with power use it reveals something about who they are.

Fifty-seven years ago this month, Martin Luther King Jr. and several hundred other Black people attempted to march from the city of Selma, Alabama, to the state capital of Montgomery. They were marching for the right to vote, because out of the 15,000 or so Black citizens of Selma, only 325 were registered to vote. Many southern counties at that time used a variety of methods to prevent Black Americans from registering to vote.

George Wallace was the governor of Alabama at the time and he sent out the state police to stop the marchers, and on TV, people across the country were able to see Black people of all ages attacked by state troopers armed with dogs, whips and tear gas. That night Martin Luther King Jr. called for another march to occur on March 9.

One question remained, “Would the marchers be protected?” Would George Wallace mobilize the National Guard to protect them, or would President Lyndon Johnson send in federal troops?

Johnson did end up mobilizing the Alabama National Guard to protect the marchers and later worked with King and Congress to pass the Voter’s Rights Act of 1965. Martin Luther King, John Lewis and the marchers used the power of organized people to apply the pressure on Johnson and Congress to act, to use their power.

The author, Robert Caro, who has written books on Robert Moses and President Johnson, has said one of the things he has learned about power and how it is used is that power reveals. Power reveals something about the person who wields it.

Their goals in using power reveal something about their character. Something about the character of Johnson, King, Wallace, John Lewis and all the others involved in the march to Selma in 1965 was revealed in the way they used power.

Power reveals. At this moment, the use of power is on display in Ukraine. From Putin to Zelenskyy to the Ukrainian people fighting in the streets, the power they use, whether great or small, reveals something about them. It reveals what kind of people they are. We can ask ourselves what it reveals about a leader who is willing to use armed forces to invade a neighboring country, allow them to deliberately target and kill civilians and cause millions of people to flee home, their country. Power reveals.

The Gospel according to Luke reveals from the beginning that Jesus is the Son of God. The angel announces it to Mary, God declares it at Jesus’ baptism and confirms it at his transfiguration. The question remains, “what kind of son will Jesus be?” That’s what Jesus’ reaction to the temptations reveals.

Jesus’ temptation in the desert occurs after Luke takes a break from the narrative and lists Jesus’ genealogy all the way back to Adam. We can think back to that story of Adam in Genesis, chapter 2. In that story God gave Adam charge over the tilling and keeping of the Garden of Eden and he could eat of any tree in the garden except from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. Then what happened? The serpent came along and tempted Adam and Eve into eating the fruit of that tree, and they did it. The power, the ability to act that God gave to Adam, revealed that Adam was disobedient.

Jesus will not be like Adam. Though he could turn stones into bread to benefit himself, he will use his power instead to feed the hungry people of Galilee. Though he will not have political authority, he will use his power and authority as the son of God to teach, preach and declare forgiveness of sin. He did not put God to the test by casting himself off the top of the temple. It is not because he didn’t have confidence that God would save him. His confidence in God is so great he willingly goes to the cross and reveals God’s power over death by God raising him from the dead.

Through Jesus, God has revealed to us something that had been partially hidden. In Jesus, God revealed his purpose of a healed and restored creation in which all people are reconciled to God and one another in Christ. In Jesus’ resistance to the temptations, God reveals through him that his purpose is not self-serving, but self-sacrificing and for our benefit. For this reason, we can put our faith and trust in him. Through the power of Jesus Christ, God makes it possible for us to have the same confidence in God that Jesus had, and in that confidence, that faith, we are saved.

Daryl Hay is the rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan.