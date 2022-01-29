Daryl T. Hay: Our vocation is in service to God's work

The reason God does this is because it was God who created them, who formed them, who called them by name, and they belonged to him. He loved them. That’s who they were at their core. That was their vocation: to be a people formed, created and loved by God.

That is who we can be as well. In the waters of baptism, our own exodus, God re-creates, re-forms and claims us as his own. As God said to Jesus after he was baptized, “You are my son, my beloved,” God speaks those words to us. That is the core of who we are. Our vocation is to be God’s beloved sons and daughters, and being God’s sons and daughters means that we live in the world in such a way that is aligned with God’s purposes and actions in it.

In Hahnenberg’s book, “Awakening Vocation,” he says, “the discovery of who we are at the core ... [is] where we realize that the response we expect of God in the world is the one that God in fact makes through us ‘our choices, our lives, our vocations.” What that means is that the kinds of things, the activities that we expect God to be doing in the world are what God expects us to be doing in the world.