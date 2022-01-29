Daryl T. Hay: Our vocation is in service to God's work

There is something going in our country called the “Great Resignation.” Americans have been quitting their jobs at record rates. In November, according to the Labor Department, more than 4.5 million people voluntarily left their jobs, 300,000 more people than in October.
The Eagle reported in its Jan. 9 edition that Texas A&M professor Anthony Klotz predicted this phenomenon back in May, and in the article, he attributed it to delayed resignations, burnout among workers, “pandemic epiphanies” and work schedules allowing for remote or hybrid work.
In my own profession as a pastor and priest, I have received articles from members of the church about clergy burnout and how an increasing number of clergy are quitting or are considering quitting full-time ministry.
This change in the labor market is an opportunity to examine the concept of vocation. Through most of its history, the word “vocation” has meant a religious call, as in being called to the priesthood. Lately, vocation has come to mean a way of earning a living that is meaningful and significant for the individual beyond simply earning a paycheck.
The book, “Awakening Vocation: A Theology of Christian Call” by Roman Catholic professor Edward Hahnenberg, explores how God is involved in our lives and what God’s intentions are for our lives. In Hahnenberg’s point of view, vocation is not necessarily about what we do for a living, but the discovery of who we are at our core. So who are we at our core?
A few weeks back at St. Andrew’s and in many other churches, we remembered and commemorated Jesus’ baptism in the River Jordan and read a selection from the 43rd chapter of the book of the prophet Isaiah who told the ancient Israelites of the Lord’s relationship to them, “he who created you, O Jacob, he who formed you, O Israel: Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name, you are mine. ... Because you are precious in my sight, and honored, and I love you” (Isaiah 43:1, 4).
These words from Isaiah allude to two important events in Israel’s life in which God was active and present. The first was the exodus, when the Israelites passed through the Red Sea and were liberated from slavery in Egypt. God was with them as they passed through the water preventing the water from overwhelming them.
The second event refers to the Israelites’ Babylonian exile and their release from it by the king of the Persian Empire, King Cyrus. King Cyrus had declared that all the people who had been exiled by Babylonians could return to their homelands. The Persians had defeated the Babylonians and as a matter of general policy, Cyrus allowed those in exile to go home. So in Isaiah to the people of Israel on behalf of God in chapter 43, “Do not fear, for I am with you; I will bring your offspring from the east, and from the west I will gather you; I will say to the north, ‘Give them up’, and to the south, ‘Do not withhold; bring my sons from far away and my daughters from the end of the earth” (Isaiah 43:-5-6).
The reason God does this is because it was God who created them, who formed them, who called them by name, and they belonged to him. He loved them. That’s who they were at their core. That was their vocation: to be a people formed, created and loved by God.
That is who we can be as well. In the waters of baptism, our own exodus, God re-creates, re-forms and claims us as his own. As God said to Jesus after he was baptized, “You are my son, my beloved,” God speaks those words to us. That is the core of who we are. Our vocation is to be God’s beloved sons and daughters, and being God’s sons and daughters means that we live in the world in such a way that is aligned with God’s purposes and actions in it.
In Hahnenberg’s book, “Awakening Vocation,” he says, “the discovery of who we are at the core ... [is] where we realize that the response we expect of God in the world is the one that God in fact makes through us ‘our choices, our lives, our vocations.” What that means is that the kinds of things, the activities that we expect God to be doing in the world are what God expects us to be doing in the world.
So if we expect God to be about the activities of forgiving and healing, making justice and peace, and filling the world with goodness and love, then our vocations as his sons and daughters is to be going about that work ourselves. Vocation is, as the American Jewish theologian Abraham Herschel said, “A life compatible with God’s presence.” We can ask ourselves, “Are we living the kind of lives that are compatible with God’s presence? Are we using our gifts and talents with God’s purposes in mind?”
Earning a paycheck is important. Meaningful, dignified work is important. Avoiding burnout is necessary. More fundamentally, beyond our work lives, the beginning of our vocation is always remembering we are God’s beloved sons and daughters and then living in such a way that is mindful of to whom we belong and then living a life compatible with God’s presence.
Daryl Hay is the rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan.