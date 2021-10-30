Daryl T. Hay: Jesus offers example of leading while serving

There are thousands of books on leadership. There are multiple classes and courses on leadership. Schools and private companies have leadership development programs. Leadership is important. We all have experienced the results of good leadership and bad leadership. If we are looking for a biblically based way of leading in the world, Jesus shows us one.

In the tenth chapter, it says that while on their way to Jerusalem, James and John, two of Jesus’ disciples, went up to Jesus and said to him, “Teacher, we want you to do for us whatever we ask of you.” And he said to them, “What is it you want me to do for you?” And they said to him, “Grant us to sit, one at your right hand and one at your left, in your glory.” Then Jesus tells them, “You don’t know what you’re asking. But I can tell you will drink the same cup and receive the same baptism, as for the rest, that’s for those for whom it has been prepared.” (Mark 10:38)