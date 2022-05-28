Daryl T. Hay: It's time to put away our idols and serve the living God

As told in the Book of Joshua, after Moses’ death, his protégé, Joshua, led the ancient people of Israel into the land of Canaan. Before Joshua did that, he gave them a choice: serve the Lord their God who would lead them into life, or choose death by serving the foreign gods and idols of their ancestors and those of the land.

The Book of Joshua says that he gathered all the tribes of Israel at the holy place of Shechem, and there he exhorted them to serve the Lord in sincerity and in faithfulness, to put away the gods that their ancestors served beyond the River and in Egypt, and serve only the Lord. He ended his speech by saying “as for me and my household we choose the Lord.” Then the people answered, “Far be it from us that we should forsake the Lord to serve other gods.” Then they recited all that the Lord had done for them: brought them and their ancestors up from the land of Egypt, out of the bondage of slavery; protected them along the way; and at the end they say, “therefore we also will serve the Lord, for he is our God.” Then Joshua made a covenant with the people that day.

Before they entered the Promised Land, Joshua gave them a choice: serve the Lord their God who would lead them to life, or forsake their God, and choose death by serving the foreign gods of their ancestors and those of the land. As it was for the ancient people of Israel, we in our own day can choose life with the living God or we can choose the death of idol worship.

I share the sorrow, dismay, anger and frustration that many people feel after the shooting in the Uvalde elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers. I am left wondering why this sort of thing happens so often in our country. Is it our easy access to guns? Is it the failures of our mental health system? Is it our glorification of violence in some movies and video games? Is it the role of the media and the saturation coverage they provide after such events?

As we consider the “why” let us also ponder some of what has transpired in the last 10 years. In July 2012, at a movie theater in Colorado, 12 people were shot and killed, and 58 wounded. In Newtown, Connecticut, 20 children and six adults were murdered at an elementary school. Forty-nine were killed at the Pulse nightclub in Florida and another 58 were killed at an outdoor festival in Las Vegas. In 2017, 26 were killed at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and another 10 were killed at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas. Earlier this month, 10 people were killed at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

After the Sutherland Springs shooting, John Miller, who was the Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism for the New York Police Department at the time, said in relation to the growing list of mass shootings, “So I guess we know who we are and what is important to us. If our guns are more important than our elected officials, more important than our families at the mall, more important than our children in school, if that’s who we are … I think we need to ask why?”

Given that we have chosen to do so little in terms of preventing such mass shootings, and given that the measures we have taken have done so little in preventing such occurrences, it does some that we value access to guns over our children and families. Why might that be the case?

The big problem for the ancient Israelites going forward in the land of Canaan was idolatry, worshiping the gods they worshiped as slaves in Egypt and the gods of the land of Canaan, instead of the God who had brought them out of slavery.

In our day and age, our gods, our idols, tend to be celebrity, fame, our nation or heritage, power, money and sex, and I would also add guns. We can turn anything we create into an idol and worship it. None of these things are bad in and of themselves, or contrary to the Gospel or God’s purposes, but our proclivity is to cast them into gold, and fall down and worship them, and that leads to death.

If we wonder what idol we are worshipping, which god we are serving besides the living God, there are some criteria we can use to help us decide whether it is a god or not. Timothy Keller, Presbyterian pastor, church planter and author said in his book, “Counterfeit God: The Empty Promises of Money, Sex, and Power, and the Only Hope that Matters,” “When anything in life is an absolute requirement for our happiness and self-worth, it is essentially an ‘idol,’ something we are actually worshipping. When such a thing is threatened, our anger is absolute. Our anger is actually the way the idol keeps us in its service, in its chains. “

Over the years, people have recommended actions that could help prevent such events like that which occurred in Uvalde: limiting access to guns, requiring background checks for gun show purchases, and more access to mental health care. All these things are well and good and should be considered.

More fundamentally we have to decide what we value most and make sure we are not worshipping idols whether they are guns, fame or power. Idols are the way of death. The Book of Joshua and the history of the ancient Israelites as described in the books that follow Joshua make that clear. The way of God is the way of life. It’s our choice to make. So let us choose to put away our idols and serve the living God, so that we and all others may live.

Daryl Hay is the rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan.