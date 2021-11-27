Daryl T. Hay: God's kingdom surrounds us in everyday details

Then later, when they were sitting on the Mount of Olives, the curious disciples said to Jesus, “Tell us when this will be and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age.” So Jesus proceeded to tell them in a long discourse about wars and earthquakes, famines, persecutions and sufferings. Then they would see the son of man return in power and glory.

One of the important things Jesus made clear about this is that no one knows the day or the hour of when it will occur, not the angels, or even the son, only God the father. Jesus says it will be like in the days before the flood in the book of Genesis, the people, except Noah, knew nothing of what was to come. They were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage until the day Noah entered the ark, and they knew nothing until the flood came and swept them all away. Jesus says that when he, the son of man comes, people will be going about their regular business of working in the fields and working in the home. One will be taken and one will be left.

So not knowing when this will occur, Jesus tells the disciples they keep awake and be ready.