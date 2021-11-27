Daryl T. Hay: God's kingdom surrounds us in everyday details

I grew up during the Cold War and was a teenager when the Berlin Wall fell. As a child, I remember worrying about nuclear war with the Soviet Union. This fear of nuclear war was supported in part by the popular culture with movies like “War Games” with Matthew Broderick, and the TV movies “World War III” starring David Soul and Rock Hudson, and most especially “The Day After” with Jason Robards.
Fortunately, the Cold War began to thaw some by the mid-1980s. In the Soviet Union, there was “Glasnost” and “Perestroika.” Then, in November 1989, what had seemed difficult if not impossible to imagine, East and West Germans were standing on top the Berlin Wall. An old era had ended and a new one had begun. It came like a thief in the night. Maybe we were alert, maybe were awake, but it seems like everyone was kind of surprised that once the end had begun that it came to a conclusion so quickly. The fear that I had grown up with was gone. A new world had opened up. That didn’t mean that all of the world’s problems were solved, new ones would emerge, but an era of history had ended and new one had begun.
It is this kind of transition we read about at this time of year in the many churches that observe the season of Advent. In the readings from the Gospels during Advent, Jesus often refers to the beginning of a new age.
In chapter 24 of the Gospel according to Matthew, it says that as Jesus came out of the temple and was going away, the disciples pointed out the splendor of the temple, and Jesus told them that not one stone would be left upon another and all of it would be thrown down.
Then later, when they were sitting on the Mount of Olives, the curious disciples said to Jesus, “Tell us when this will be and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age.” So Jesus proceeded to tell them in a long discourse about wars and earthquakes, famines, persecutions and sufferings. Then they would see the son of man return in power and glory.
One of the important things Jesus made clear about this is that no one knows the day or the hour of when it will occur, not the angels, or even the son, only God the father. Jesus says it will be like in the days before the flood in the book of Genesis, the people, except Noah, knew nothing of what was to come. They were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage until the day Noah entered the ark, and they knew nothing until the flood came and swept them all away. Jesus says that when he, the son of man comes, people will be going about their regular business of working in the fields and working in the home. One will be taken and one will be left.
So not knowing when this will occur, Jesus tells the disciples they keep awake and be ready.
In this speech in Matthew, Jesus points us toward God’s sovereignty, meaning that there is meaning and purpose behind history. In one of his books, the theologian and physicist John Polkinghorne said that the content of Christian belief is “that there is a mind and a purpose behind the history of the universe.” This means that life is not like Shakespeare’s Macbeth says of it, that life is, “but a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage and then is heard no more ... a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” Christians believe that life and history have a purpose, and that our lives are within the realm of God’s concern and care.
So much of what passes for history and gets recorded in the books is beyond our control. Jesus mentions all the great events that will precede his arrival, yet it is in the everydayness of life that we will be saved. Jesus says “When the son of man comes there will two will be in the field; one will be taken and one will be left. Two women will be grinding meal together; one will be taken and one will be left.” They won’t be gathered in the church singing hymns knowing that the end is near. They will be going about the usual tasks of life. They are to be watchful and ready as they do their daily work.
None of us knows for sure what is going to happen tomorrow, or the day after tomorrow, next week or next year. There’s a good chance that tomorrow will be much like today. We believe and live under the assumption that for the most part, tomorrow will be similar to what occurred the day before: we wake up, go to work or school, go home, have dinner, watch some television and go to bed. The day will probably be filled with the usual laughs, frustrations and mundane incidents.
It is in that very business as usual that we are saved. That is where the kingdom of God is to be found, in the ordinariness of life, if we are awake and alert to see it. Our lives in how they are lived are to show forth that the age to come has already partially arrived through Jesus’ life, death and resurrection. We now wait for its completion to occur.
In American history, we speak of the revolutionary era, the Civil War and Reconstruction, the Gilded Age, the Great Depression and the Cold War. Historians debate when one era ends and when another begins. We don’t know when the new age, which began with the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, will be made complete, but we can be assured by what Jesus told the disciples, that there is a purpose behind history and that salvation is found and experienced in our daily lives.
Daryl Hay is the rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan.