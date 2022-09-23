Daryl Hay column: Life is a better story with God in it

In the novel and movie "Life of Pi," the main character, Pi, finds himself stranded in the Pacific Ocean in a life boat with a hyena, a Zebra, an orangutan and a tiger named Richard Parker.

Pi is on a quest to find the truth. Pi was raised a Hindu, but as a teenager he investigates Christianity and Islam and decides to practice all three religions, saying he "just wants to love God.” His father, who owned a zoo, decides to sell it and move his family to Canada. They ship the animals overseas on a Japanese freighter to a zoo in North America. Off the Philippine Islands, the ship sinks during a storm and Pi manages to make it on to the lifeboat with this menagerie of animals.

Pi miraculously survives this ordeal and lands in Mexico where he is interviewed by representatives of the freight company that owned the sunken ship. They find Pi’s tale with the animals hard to believe, so Pi tells them another version of the story in which he was not on a boat with the animals, but with the ship’s cook, a sailor with a broken leg, and his own mother. This story includes many of the same things that happened with the animals and the representatives notice similarities in the two versions. Pi tells them that neither story can be proven, and asks them which story they like most. The representatives like the story with the animals. Pi thanks them and says, "And so it goes with God."

And so it goes with God. In the Gospel according to Luke, Jesus tells a series of parables about the lost and found.

One of those parables includes a shepherd who has 100 sheep. He loses one and so he searches until he finds it and when he finds it he lays it on his shoulders and rejoices with his friends and neighbors because he found the sheep that was lost. Then there’s a woman with 10 silver coins, she loses one and so she searches everywhere for the coin and when she finds it she rejoices with her friends and neighbors because she has found the lost coin.

As people rejoice when they find what has been lost, God and the angels in heaven rejoice when one sinner repents.

In an interview, Yann Martel, the author of "Life of Pi" said that the book could be summarized in three sentences: "Life is a story ... You can choose your story ... A story with God is the better story.”

The Christian story is a story of a God who cares for us, loves us, does not forget us and actively seeks us out. The shepherd even though he had 99 other sheep cared enough to look for the one lost sheep. The lost coin was worth a lot to the woman and even though she had other coins she turned her house upside down to find it. They could have said, “I have 99 sheep, what’s one more? I still have nine silver coins. That’s enough.” They searched till they found what they were looking for and they rejoiced with friends and neighbors.

They are similar to the father in Jesus’ parable of the prodigal son. When the son repented and turned toward home, his father saw him from a long distance and ran to him and rejoiced with his friends and neighbors, that he who was lost had been found. So it goes with God. Rather than a distant God who reigns out of sight and out mind, God is one who is active and involved. The God of this story leads his people out of captivity in Egypt to the Promised Land. When God sent his son to redeem all people, and of instead of following we killed him and then he is raised from the dead. That’s the better story.

Back in the 1980s there were a series of books called "Choose Your Own Adventure." They usually involved a character on a quest to defeat a dragon or to find a treasure. The reader was the main character and at the end of a chapter they would be asked two or three questions about which direction to take or which action to perform. The answer led to different parts in the book. Sometimes your choice would result in your character’s death, or at other times the character would get closer to finishing the quest.

In life, we choose our own adventure. Sometimes our choices work out for the best and sometimes they don’t.

In life, we make wrong turns here and we take wrong turns there. Sometimes the circumstances of our life set us adrift and we find ourselves in circumstances beyond our control. Yet through it all, God is on his quest to find us and Jesus is God’s way of doing that. Jesus is God’s way of seeking us out. God sent Jesus to gather up the lost, the brokenhearted, those who mourn, the tax collectors and the sinners, the Pharisees and the scribes, and all the rest of us. God searches and when God finds us God and the angels of heaven rejoice. Of all the stories that make a claim on us and that we can live by, the one with God is the greater adventure and the better story.