Daryl Hay column: Holy Spirit draws us into the community of faith

Many churches recently celebrated the Day of Pentecost.

The usual reading for that Sunday is from The Acts of the Apostles where it says in chapter 1 that when the Day of Pentecost had arrived, the disciples were all together in one place. Suddenly, there came from heaven what sounded like a violent wind which filled the house where they were gathered. The disciples saw divided tongues of fire rest on each of them. All who were there were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other languages.

“And at this sound,” the Acts say, “the crowd gathered and was bewildered, because each one heard them speaking in the native language of each. Amazed and astonished, the crowds asked, ‘Are not all these who are speaking Galileans? And how is it that we hear, each of us, in our own native language?’”

I took 19 hours of Spanish in college after completing two years of Spanish in high school, but I can’t say I know or can speak Spanish.

I took the biblical languages of Greek and Hebrew in seminary and I can pick out a few words and phrases from the Bible in those languages.

Learning a language is hard, so we might be envious of the disciples who on the Day of Pentecost were given the power to speak in other languages. Through the power of the Holy Spirit they were given the ability to do something beyond what they had previously been capable of doing.

Biblical scholar Luke Timothy Johnson says in his book “Religious Experience in Early Christianity” that the experiences described in the New Testament involve the experience of power, and the language used to describe this experience of power is the language of the Holy Spirit. Johnson says the Holy Spirit is an active power and that it “dwells in them, moves in them, transforms them and gives them life. It is poured out upon them, and poured into them.” This Holy Spirit is poured out upon the disciples beginning on the Day of Pentecost bringing together nations and peoples.

One way of understanding what happened to the disciples and those who overheard them on the Day of Pentecost is the story of the tower of Babel. This story about humanity and its effort to build a great city and tower occurred after the time of Noah and the great flood, and is recorded in the book of Genesis. Genesis says that after the flood all people spoke one language and used the same words, and that as people migrated they settled on a plain. On the plain they decided to build a great city and tower to make a name for themselves, thinking that by making a great name for themselves it would somehow keep them unified.

But the Lord came down and saw the city and the tower, and was displeased. In the story, God says that because humanity spoke one language there would be nothing for them to accomplish so God decided to confuse their language and scattered the people, leaving the city and tower to ruin.

That’s the background for understanding the Day of Pentecost as recorded in Acts. In Genesis chapter 1 when God created humanity, and then again after the flood, God blessed humanity and commanded it to be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth. Instead humanity gathered on the plain and built a city and a great tower. Because they spoke the same language they could accomplish this great feat, and so that God’s will of filling the earth would be fulfilled, he confused their languages and scattered them.

Now at Pentecost, God is bringing everyone back together. Reuniting what had been divided. Gathering who had been scattered. The earth had been filled.

The Acts of the Apostles lists all the peoples who were in Jerusalem for the festival of Pentecost: Parthians, Medes, Elamites, Mesopotamians, Judeans, Cappadocians, Asians, Phrygians, Pamphylians, Egyptians, Libyans, Romans, Cretans and Arabs. The whole known world was represented there and they heard the disciples speaking in their own languages. The variety of languages that resulted from humanity’s disobedience was redeemed by God through the unifying power of the Holy Spirit. God’s will of blessing all people had come to fulfillment in Jesus’ death and resurrection, and through the power of the Holy Spirit, God was drawing all people to join in the community of the redeemed. The people in the crowd did not have to give up their own languages to join this community, but they would learn a new language.

Following in the way of Jesus Christ involves learning a second or third language. As members of the Church we learn a language which includes words, symbols and actions. We learn a language of grace, love and blessing; confession, repentance and forgiveness; hospitality, peace and friendship. A language that takes the normal things we do and through the presence of the Holy Spirit transforms them into something new: the act of bathing becomes baptism and a meal is transformed into Holy Communion. Through the great stories of the Bible, and the songs of our hymnals and our prayers we are granted a whole new vocabulary that gives shape and meaning to our lives. We have been given words of consolation in times of sorrow and words of praise for occasions of celebration. When our own words may fail us, God has given something to say and to hear.

The Church is the community in which we learn this language. The Holy Spirit has been poured out upon us and dwells in us, moves us, transforms us and gives us life. It may not have happened with the rushing of a wind and tongues as of fire, but the Holy Spirit has been given to us at it was to the disciples on that earlier Day of Pentecost.

The Holy Spirit draws us into the community of faith as signs of God’s intention of blessing and unifying all people.

Daryl Hay is the rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan.