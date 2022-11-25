Daryl Hay column: Giving thanks is the central act of our worship life

Thanksgiving Day is one of the two national holidays the Episcopal Church includes in its calendar. The other is Independence Day.

Our Book of Common Prayer includes readings from the Bible and a prayer for each day. The readings for Thanksgiving Day emphasize the importance of giving thanks for all the blessings of life and acknowledging from whom these blessing come: God.

Giving thanks is built into our worship life of the Episcopal Church and many other churches which include Holy Communion or the Lord’s Supper within their worship life.

In the Episcopal Church, we call this typical Sunday service the Holy Eucharist. “Eucharist” is the Greek word for “thanksgiving.” When we gather together each Sunday around a table with bread and wine, we do so out of gratitude. The prayer we pray over the bread and wine is called The Great Thanksgiving. In that prayer we say, “It is right, and a good and joyful thing, always and everywhere to give thanks to you, Father Almighty, Creator of heaven and earth,” and during the prayer we present the bread, wine and other offerings as “our sacrifice of praise and thanksgiving.” So giving thanks is our central act of worship.

The tradition of the Thanksgiving Day holiday goes back to the meal shared between the Wampanoag tribe of Native Americans and the Plymouth Pilgrims in 1621. Many years later, in 1789, George Washington called for a day of thanksgiving, and in subsequent years other presidents issued proclamations calling for days of thanksgiving. Individual states also established thanksgiving holidays. In 1863, in the middle of the Civil War which had torn the nation apart, President Abraham Lincoln regularized and nationalized the holiday.

In his proclamation, President Lincoln identified the work and resources of the people and land as “great things” and because of them he said, “It has seemed to me fit and proper that they should be solemnly, reverently and gratefully acknowledged as with one heart and one voice by the whole American People. I do therefore invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States, and also those who are at sea and those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.”

That was not all. He commended to God widows, orphans, mourners and others who were suffering due to the war and then asked God to “heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility and Union.”

Expressing gratitude was important, but gratitude was not the end. Gratitude, for Lincoln, was a way station on the way to something more: the restoration of peace and the Union. It is important to give thanks and yet our thanksgiving cannot lead to complacency and acceptance of injustice or oppression. Gratitude cannot lead to the acceptance of the status quo if the status quo is an obstacle to human flourishing.

In one of the prayers we use during the Holy Eucharist we ask God to “Open our eyes to see your hand at work in the world about us. Deliver us from the presumption of coming to this Table for solace only, and not for strength; for pardon only, and not for renewal.” We come to the Lord’s table to receive the benefits of Holy Communion: solace and pardon, and leave also strengthened and renewed for service in the world. We do not step away from the table unchanged.

God is not interested in maintaining the status quo in our lives or in the life of the world. If God was a status quo god he would have left the ancient Israelites to live and die as slaves in Egypt rather than lead them to the Promised Land of Canaan. If God believed in leaving things as they are, God would not have sent his son share our human nature, to live and die as one of us. God would not have raised Jesus from the dead.

It is a good and joyful thing to give thanks to God for his mighty acts and for all the blessings of life. May our gratitude lead us beyond the simple acceptance of the way things are and toward the kind of world in which God’s blessings are bestowed more completely upon all people.