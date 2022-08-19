Dan DeLeon column: Turn toward God during life’s anxious moments

The 21st anniversary of 9/11 is in three weeks. Thinking back on the events of that catastrophic day and the anxiety and fear that unfolded in its aftermath, my mind goes to a small Baptist church in Nacogdoches called Austin Heights, where the pastor, Rev. Kyle Childress, called upon the congregation to not stray from its Christian tenets of compassion, mercy, hospitality and love during an unprecedented time of anxiousness.

On the Sunday after Sept. 11, 2001, the congregation pledged to read the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus’ sermon recorded in chapters 5-7 in the Gospel of Matthew, once a day for a full month. As their lives were inundated with ceaseless news about the terrorist attacks, and as hateful narratives toward Muslims increased, the people of Austin Heights Baptist turned daily to the teachings of Jesus that informed their faith. That choice to set aside the 24-7 news cycle and immerse themselves in the message of the Gospel kept them centered by reminding them of their foremost identity as followers of Jesus Christ, devoted to loving God and neighbor as oneself no matter what.

Twenty-one years later, we are living in another chapter of the unprecedented. Not only does the relentless inundation of the 24-7 news cycle fill our minds with anxiousness about war, supply chain disruptions, climate extremities, inflation, political corruption and the list goes on, that same barrage of news convinces us that its message is our mother’s milk; our Gospel to help us make sense of everything that makes us anxious.

Someone who came to me for pastoral counseling recently walked me through their morning routine. “I listen to the news on [insert radio program]. Then I listen to [insert political pundit]’s show on YouTube. Then I watch [insert cable news show].” They’re convinced “the world is going to hell,” and that anxiousness leaves them pondering the point of doing anything about it, of trying at all, of living. But the timeless message of the Gospel, which means “good news,” reminds us that the embodiment of God’s love in Christ Jesus came “that they would have life, and have it abundantly (John 10:10); that we are to “not grow weary in well-doing” (Galatians 6:9); and that the Creator of all good things knows the plans they have in mind for us, “declares the Lord; they are plans for peace, not disaster, to give you a future filled with hope” (Jeremiah 29:11).

In our particular times of anxiousness, I wonder what would happen if we learned from the community of Austin Heights Baptist by taking a timeout from messages that exhaust and tear down, and giving time to a message that inspires and builds up. Even if it didn’t immediately calm our anxiousness, being immersed in good news could help us navigate today’s chaos with necessary reminders of who we are — children of God bound to one another by nature of being made in God’s likeness — and what that identity calls us to do no matter what: love one another as we love ourselves.

The people of Le Chambon understand this [which our congregation learned from Rev. Trent Williams’ sermon on July 17, 2022]. Le Chambon is a tiny village in south central France known historically as a refuge for Huguenots, French Protestant Christians who were severely persecuted during the Reformation period. That identity of being a haven for the oppressed was not lost on the people of Le Chambon when the anxiousness of World War II arose. In that unprecedented time when the world seemed to be coming to an end and evil appeared to have an edge over good, Le Chambon was home to several Jewish children at a local boarding school. When the Nazis began rounding up Jews in France and sending them off to concentration camps, the leaders of the school decided to hide the Jewish children in their homes, keeping them from being sent back on the trains to a terrible fate.

Le Chambon became one of the only places in Europe where Jews could find safe refuge. Risking their own lives, the people of Le Chambon provided shelter and safety to more than 5,000 Jews during the course of the war. Many years later, surviving residents were asked why they did what did in the face of so much chaos. Their reply was simple and true: “This is who we are. It’s just what we do. We take care of people who need help. We know what it is like to be persecuted, and we simply can’t turn away. It’s just who we are.”

At its core, anxiousness is a moment when we lose our footing and forget who we are. Left scrambling for that sense of identity that would give us purpose and renew our hope — hope in the world and humanity, hope in God and neighbor — it’s easy for us to reach for any number of loud gospels to make us feel safe and secure, right and righteous, certain that the status quo and the degree to which we comply with it is as good as it gets.

But it’s in life’s anxious moments, whatever they were then or are today or might be tomorrow, that we are called back to a better gospel, a timeless, tried and true gospel that reminds us of who we are and how we are made to relate to one another in accordance with that sacred personhood. It’s that good news in the midst of the tumult du jour that gives us our footing, renews our hope and turns us toward one another with love that casts out all fear and calms our anxious spirit.