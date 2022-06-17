Dan DeLeon column: Read Bible through eyes of Jesus’ love mandate

There’s a praise song called “The Jesus in Me” I heard during the passing of the peace at a meeting of the United Church of Christ. A few thousand attendees were invited to greet one another. Over and over, we sang, “The Jesus in me loves the Jesus in you … so easy, so easy, so easy to love.” Seeing people through the eyes of Christ made it easier to extend love to strangers, no matter who we were or where we came from.

A few weeks ago, my friend Darryl’s father died of a heart attack. He was not the easiest person to love. Born into a dysfunctional family with a narcissistic mother and raised in the Midwest in the 1950s, Darryl’s dad had a rigid veneer of guarded stoicism coupled with infuriating stubbornness. An ordained minister, Darryl was tasked with doing the funeral. How could he eulogize his dad with honesty and integrity when the man was often not so easy to love? This was the the concern I had for my friend when I watched him climb into the pulpit at the funeral.

He didn’t hold back. He reminisced about his dad’s vindictive sense of justice one day when the neighbor was walking their dog and it pooped in Darryl’s family’s yard. When the neighbor didn’t pick up their dog’s friendly deposit, Darryl’s dad grabbed a shovel, scooped up the poop, marched it over to the neighbor’s house, and tossed it in their yard. For him justice was done, but his wife and children were mortified.

Darryl shared how his dad would jab at his pursuit of ministry, referring to “that seminary of yours” and cracking jokes, like, “I’ve got this question about Psalm 23. I get it that ‘goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life,’ but who’s this ‘Shirley,’ and should I be concerned about her stalking me?” Those stories got good laughs. Although Darryl was smiling, I knew the tension inside him was simmering.

Then it bubbled over, but not with anger. Darryl addressed his dad’s five grandchildren saying, “The Paw Paw you know is not the man I grew up with.” More endearing laughter filled the room. Darryl proceeded to give witness to his father’s unfailing love for and pride in his grandchildren. He doted on his dad’s attendance at their games and performances, how he dressed up as Santa and went to their school at Christmas, and how the goodness he lavished on his children’s children garnered him a closet full of “#1 Paw Paw” T-shirts. The eulogy painted a picture of a man who was not perfect, but who loved as perfectly as he could; and every word was true. Finally, Darryl said to his nieces and nephews, “Through your eyes, I have been able to see the best of my father. Thank you.”

For my friend to see his dad from a perspective that always gave the benefit of the doubt struck me as genuinely Christian. Followers of Jesus are called to see one another as God sees everyone: as beloved children with imperfections and unique gifts, all of which make them essential to the whole of creation to which each of us are bound, no matter who we are or where we come from.

When everyone hates a tax collector named Zacchaeus because his vocation labels him a miser and a cheat, Jesus sees him beyond that label and yells publicly, “Zacchaeus! Let’s go to your place and eat together!” When a Pharisee named Simon assumes a woman who sneaks into his home is a sinner, someone not to be associated with, Jesus gets his attention, points to the uninvited guest, and says, “Simon, do you see this woman?” When a rich young man who wants to inherit eternal life more than anything but is clinging to his possessions out of desperate anxiety falls at Jesus’ feet, Jesus looks at him and loves him. These are the eyes of unconditional love through which we are called to see the whole of creation and all that is in it.

This view can also be applied to our interpretation of the Bible, our hermeneutic. Throughout history to the present, the Bible has been read through a hermeneutic more informed by colonial empiricism and individual concerns than by communal prioritization of charity and goodwill emphasizing the experience of the marginalized and oppressed; those Jesus calls “the least of these who are members of my family” (Matthew 25:40). Read through that former hermeneutic, certain verses in the Bible have been cited to justify the enslavement of Blacks, the control of women and their bodies, and the condemnation and even killing of LGBTQ people. But when we apply the hermeneutic of Christ to the entirety of the Bible, when we read the word through the Word of Christ (John 1), when we see everything in scripture through the lens of Jesus, there is no room for fear or anxiousness over getting our position right or controlling other people’s experience; there is just us and the mandate to love one another as we love ourselves.

When we see the texts that inform our faith through eyes guided by Christ, it’s easy to love. More than that, seeing one another through that hopeful hermeneutic creates space for reconciliation. That’s what happened in my friend’s eulogy for his dad. It wasn’t just a testament to a life well lived; it was the story of a father and son reconciled to one another across eternity by a love that knows no limits when we take it up and see each other through it. It’s that easy.

Rev. Dan De Leon is pastor of Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, College Station.