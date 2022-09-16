Dan DeLeon column: Lord’s Prayer serves many different functions

Why do you pray the Lord’s Prayer? The prayer that the earliest Christians called the Abba prayer, that my Christian siblings in the Catholic Church call the Our Father, that Protestant Christians call the Lord’s Prayer — “Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name …” — why do so many followers of Jesus pray it?

I posed that question on Facebook last week and received tons of comments across various backgrounds and traditions.

A Disciples of Christ minister wrote, “It serves in our liturgy as corporate confession and forthcoming forgiveness, and it acknowledges that we are both broken (‘our sins’) and burdened (‘those who sin against us’).”

A Baptist friend commented, “It connects me to Christian community around the world — past, present, and future. We say the same words others have repeated for 2,000 years in countless languages and contexts. It is a clear reminder that faith is so much bigger than my personal experience.”

And a United Church of Christ friend said, “I pray it every morning and every evening because it grounds me. And I figure if it was good enough for Jesus to teach his disciples, it’s probably got legs.”

Yes, it’s got legs, but, as the DOC minister, the Baptist, and many others commented, the power of that prayer is not exclusive to the individual experience, nor to one’s own piety.

The prayer that Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. cited most frequently from the Bible’s Second Testament was the Lord’s prayer in Matthew 6, where Jesus tells his listeners, “This is how you should pray.”

In a book on King’s prayer life, "Never to Leave Us Alone," Lewis Baldwin writes that King never separated personal piety from social transformation: “King frequently addressed the need to consistently combine prayer with intelligence and responsible, positive action.” King wanted his congregation at Dexter Avenue Baptist in Montgomery to know “that genuine prayer is never an opiate but rather a life-giving power that stimulates effort and energizes the believer for a courageous and persistent engagement with life’s struggles.”

Not just my struggles, but life’s struggles that we share; struggles we all need to be released from for God’s realm — the kingdom or kin-dom of God — to be realized.

A particularly compelling line of the Lord’s Prayer is the petition, “Forgive us our sins/trespasses/debts.” Craig Koester, New Testament Professor at Luther Seminary in St. Paul, explains that “forgive” in the Lord’s Prayer literally means “release.” That’s powerful. “Release us from our sins as we release those who sin against us.” “Release us from our debts as we release those who are in our debt.” The implication, Koester writes, is that the prayer “accomplishes its purpose when it opens up a future that the wrongdoing from the past had closed off.” Those who have been released are then in a position to work toward the liberation of others from debts of all kinds. That’s “thy kingdom come … on earth as it is in heaven.”

I caught a glimpse of that forgiven and forgiving kin-dom of God two weeks ago on the Texas A&M campus. An outreach event called the Rainbow Resource Fair was offered in the MSC’s Bethancourt Ballroom. There were tables representing organizations and resources for LGBTQ+ Aggies and allies on campus and in the wider community. Next to our church’s table was United Campus Ministry, a campus ministry supporting Disciples of Christ, Presbyterian and United Church of Christ students at A&M and Blinn College.

A student I’ll call Avery approached the table and asked UCM Pastor Amy Klinkovsky, “If someone tells you that homosexuality is a sin, what do you say?” Rev. Klinkovsky explained that they would refute that by examining the true meaning of the Bible’s seven “clobber passages,” those verses that are often weaponized to clobber LGBTQ+ people by asserting that their sexuality or gender identity are sins condemning them to eternal punishment. Avery said, “Yeah, my mom uses those Bible verses against me, and it hurts. She pushes me away because of them. So I’ve been reading those verses. I’ve been reading the Bible a lot more than my mom ever did. I’ve learned a lot. It’s been a liberating experience for me.”

Rev. Klinkovsky suggested some books to help Avery learn more about the inherent goodness in people who are made in God’s beautifully diverse image of relentless love. Avery thanked her and said they would definitely read and then share the books with their mom. Rev. Klinkovsky said, “Good for you, but I’m concerned about you engaging in conversations with your mom that might hurt you spiritually and emotionally even more.” Avery said, “Oh, it’s OK. It hurts talking to her about this, but I don’t want to lose her. I love her, and I want her in this struggle with me so that eventually, maybe, she’ll be set free from believing all that stuff about me. Then she can quit pushing me away and focus on being my mom again.”

Avery had so much light and life. In retrospect, I saw Avery that night as a culmination of the Lord’s Prayer: released and striving for the release of others so that the redeemed and reconciled kin-dom of God for which we pray would come on earth as it is in heaven. May it be so for all of us. Amen.