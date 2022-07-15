Dan DeLeon column: Church’s mission is to be a friend to those in need

Mission trips. I’ve been on dozens of them.

Like the cold watermelon slices we slurped after painting an orphanage in Miguel Aleman, Mexico, or the water we poured over our heads after repairing a home for a poor family in Livingston, Alabama, those trips always refresh and replenish us in mind, body and spirit. As a teenager named Alejandro said about the mission trip our church’s youth are currently on in Albuquerque, New Mexico, they are a “disturbance I needed” from the world’s complacency that Paul perhaps addressed when he wrote to some of the earliest Christians, telling them to not sleep, but to “stay alert and clearheaded” (1 Thessalonians 5:6).

Something that always rubbed me wrong about those trips, though, was the presumptuous position the mission sometimes took over the people it was supposed to love and serve in witness to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

A trip I led middle schoolers on in Arlington one summer had us providing vacation Bible school to children in poorer areas of the city. As we prepared games, puppet shows and Bible stories for those little ones, a man from the organization hosting us gave a pep talk. He said that our mission was to get those kids to accept Jesus. A sixth grader in our group raised her hand and asked, “What if they don’t accept Jesus?” The man said to the preteen in my care, “Well, you just tell ‘em the truth. Tell ‘em they’re going to go to hell.” That didn’t sound like what she learned in Sunday school, not like the Gospel message that called her to be on that trip in the first place, not like the command Jesus said superseded all others: to love God with her entire being, and to love her neighbor as herself.

The answer she got was presented as truth but it smacked of colonization. That misguided mission that sees people as “others” in need of correction is what never sat well with me, and it’s a festering bubble under the wallpaper of our history.This week, our church’s youth have been learning about that history’s effects on people they are trying to love and serve, and how it has shaped their community and culture.

Through visits to Albuquerque’s Indian Pueblo Cultural Center and the Jemez Pueblo, and from presentations by Indigenous speakers, the youth are learning about the Paleo-Indian cultures present some 12,000 years ago in the area, and how the land where they are staying was settled by the Tiwa people beginning around 1250. They are learning about the Doctrine of Discovery, how colonizers interpreted Joshua in the Bible to see the Indigenous people of this land as Canaanites, as “others,” to be conquered and controlled, and how that concept led to land theft, genocide and the displacement of millions. They are learning about how several Christian churches now recognize this sordid past and make it their mission to own that history so they can repent from it and be about the honest work of reconciliation and healing. They are learning the truth, and that truth is setting them free with a refining power strong enough to set all people free in love and service not toward but alongside one another. That is the mission.

Our group volunteered at HopeWorks, a nonprofit “providing hope to those experiencing homelessness.” The youth sorted donations, cleaned a walk-in pantry, and served meals to over 300 people. They also made flower-shaped cutouts from construction paper and invited people to write their name on them to place on the wall. While they did this, I met a man named Jonathan. He told me that he had just gotten a bike without a chain when one of our youth, Iris, asked him if he wanted to write his name on a flower. Jonathan said yes, and kept talking to Iris and me.

Jonathan shared that he was Indigenous, half Oklahoma Cherokee, half Isleta. Jonathan drew the eagle feathers around the flower. In his culture there are six directions, each of which is represented by a different animal, the eagle representing up. Jonathan told Iris, “I’m a friend before anything else. I don’t judge. We’re all equal.”

Later in the week, Iris wrote a poem reflecting on that encounter. She granted me permission to share it with you here:

With Jonathan, beads of sweat dripping down both of us

Five-point Eagle-feather design

Broken bike chain

I was anxious

Five-point Eagle-feather design

His art

I was anxious

But he was “friend” before anything else;

before his art,

his broken bike chain.

“Friend” before anything else

With Jonathan, beads of sweat dripping down both of us.

As Jesus instructs us to not determine who our neighbors are, but to be a neighbor, Jonathan showed us, the missioners loving and serving him, what matters most: to not judge who deserves friendship, but to be a friend. That is the mission.

Upon first encountering the people he called “Indians” by incorrectly believing he was in India, Columbus wrote, “They are so artless and free with their possessions that no one would believe it without having seen it. Of anything they have, if you ask them for it they never say no, rather they invite the person to share it.” Within 100 years of that encounter, the Indigenous population in the Americas had shrunk from 100 million people to 10 million, and within 25 years the entire population of Hispaniola had been exterminated. Justified by the Doctrine of Discovery, this remains the most massive genocide in human history.

Imagine what our community and culture would be like if Columbus and those after him had met Indigenous peoples’ hospitality with mutual neighborliness? Imagine what being a follower of Jesus would look like if his followers understood repentance to be about addressing sins of ethnocentrism and turning away from them by being neighbors who seek and speak truth? Imagine what Christianity would look like if its mission were to be a friend, to be a neighbor, before anything else, working alongside all of God’s children to dismantle any doctrine, system or power that sought to oppress them?

Mission work would look a lot different, God’s kingdom would come more quickly on earth as it is in heaven, and, like the Prophet Isaiah pronounces that “the uneven ground shall become level, and the rough places a plain,” the bubbles in our wallpaper might finally be smoothed out in witness to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.