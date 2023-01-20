Dan De Leon column: Vulnerable yet never alone in God's presence

“You’re not alone” is the best way I can describe the indescribable.

With just one semester of seminary left for me, the university chose the most inconvenient time imaginable to tear down the student housing where I was living. My peers and I had to move out by the end of the summer. So, in late-August, I made one last visit to the place that had been my home for three years at unit 26 of that old apartment complex.

With my few belongings packed, I looked over the empty living space and became overwhelmed with anxiety. A sunbeam shining through the back porch window drew a rectangle on the floor and summoned me to kneel in its warmth. I hadn’t planned to pray, but there I was.

With outstretched arms I spoke unrehearsed words. What spilled out was an honest stream of consciousness concerning the next chapter of my life that I had not been willing to face. I was anxious about moving; concerned about having to move again in December after graduation; worried about the vocation of ministry awaiting me without professors, syllabi and deadlines steering my path; terrified at the unknown and doubting my enoughness to delve into it with all my green sensibilities.

I prayed these things in that unplanned confession on the floor of an empty room that would no longer exist in a matter of days. Then I fell silent, and time fell away. It was at that moment when what felt like two arms came from behind, wrapped around my chest, and held me in a gentle embrace, and what I heard in that serene instant of vulnerability was a divine assurance saying, “You’re not alone.”

Over two decades later, here I am, yesterday celebrating 21 years as an ordained Christian minister. Little did I know.

Now that we are three weeks into a new year, when many of the well-intentioned resolutions we made have dissolved, I’m returning to that memory of when I felt God’s Spirit motivating me to move forward in the face of ambiguous challenges. I get excited about goals, resolutions and even simple to-do lists, but my willpower seldom follows through on all of them. In fact, it can’t. My self-willed fortitude is finite. My stick-to-itiveness inconsistent. Without something beyond even my most righteous aspirations guiding and motivating me, I am destined to always go only halfway and never make it home.

As a Christian, that “something” outside my limited determination is the limitless love of God revealed in Jesus Christ. “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, then you will produce much fruit. Without me, you can’t do anything,” Jesus is recorded as saying in John 15:5. It’s the mantra I hear spoken in almost every worship service I’ve been blessed to attend in Black churches: “God, we know that we can do nothing apart from you,” and the congregation replies with “mmhmm” and “yes, Lord.”

Step 2 of Alcoholics Anonymous is the “rallying point” where “agnostic, atheist, former believer,” or any other articulation of belief “stand together” in this inescapable, necessary and ultimately empowering confession: we “came to believe that a power greater than ourselves could restore us to sanity.” It’s like a clergy colleague of mine said when she sat alone in the pew of a grand cathedral where she had been called to serve the pastorate and she said out loud, “I can’t do this,” and heard a voice speak back clearly, “But I can.”

In 1954 at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, his first pastorate, Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave a sermon he would preach several times after that in various settings titled “Transformed Nonconformist.” The message is based on Romans 12:2, where the apostle Paul writes, “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your minds.” King preaches that human willpower might be adequate for recognizing patterns and systems in our context that devalue and oppress people, and that same human will might be strong enough to resist conforming to an unjust status quo. However, it requires an openness to a will — a power — greater than our own for inner transformation to occur. And being transformed by the renewing of our minds is what it takes to successfully resist and then change any patterns or systems that bring us or our neighbor down, that keep us from reaching the culmination of our best selves.

Those patterns and systems are the stumbling blocks on the road home that I can’t overcome on my own, but, with God’s help, I can.

Vulnerability is uncomfortable, even scary. It is not enticing to get on one’s knees and admit fears and limitations. It is not fun to reach out for help. It can be downright scary to come to the end of oneself. But it is there that a power greater than our most polished self is ushered in, allowing a transformation of our personhood to take shape, leading us to be the somebody God dreams for us to be and to do unimaginable things that the person making resolutions today will look at 12 months from now and say, “I can’t believe it!” And a voice we can’t describe might say back, “But I can.”

Happy New Year, beloved. You’re not alone.