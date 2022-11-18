Dan De Leon column: There’s plenty to be grateful for this week of thanks

“I thank my God every time I remember you,” writes the Apostle Paul to the Church at Philippi. He is thankful for that community.

This Thanksgiving week, I’m remembering the faith communities of my past and present with deep gratitude.

For the Sunday school teachers who taught me about Jesus and the Bible, for the choir director who presented me with a personalized Baptist hymnal after I memorized several hymns, for the pastor’s widow who sat next to me in a pew on Christmas Eve night and looked down at me to say, “I’m glad to be your grandmother in Christ,” I thank my God. For the parents who entrusted me with their teenagers to drive them in old vans to Chicago, Atlanta, and the Texas-Mexico border for mission work, for the pastor who gave me a clergy robe that originally belonged to his father when I had yet to acquire one, for the congregation that saw fit to ordain me into Christian ministry, I thank my God. For the sundry circle of people I now shepherd as their pastor, for their children who ask me tougher theological questions than most adults, for the retired baptismal font with a crack in it that we use to hold the mashed potatoes at our Thanksgiving meal (true story), I thank my God.

For these memories and more, I am grateful. But why is Paul grateful for the Philippians? “I thank my God every time I remember you,” he writes, “because of your sharing in the gospel from the first day until now” (Philippians 1:3,5). It is probable that the church at Philippi would never have shared in the gospel had they not acknowledged Paul, listened to him and recognized his identity as a leader to nurture them in their newfound faith, the Way of Christ that would later be called Christianity.

It’s a good thing, then, that they could see Paul’s true self under his complicated layers. Paul was a Jewish-born Roman citizen, an Israelite of the tribe of Benjamin who was raised a Pharisee, so zealously devoted to God’s law that he hated anything resembling the slightest departure from it. He became the most volatile persecutor of people of the Way, that is until the resurrected Jesus came to him in a blinding light on the Damascus road, literally knocking him off his high horse and prompting him to become a Jesus follower and the greatest sharer of the gospel in biblical history.

Like I said, Paul was complicated. Still, he used the pieces of his personhood that were more relatable in certain circles than others to share the gospel message, relying on his Roman citizenship to grant him a voice in one context and his Jewishness in another. In short, Paul’s transverse self enabled him to be truly seen — acknowledged, listened to, recognized — where if it had not, Paul and the Christians who came after him would have more to lament than be thankful for.

Sunday is Transgender Day of Remembrance. Thursday night, the Pride Community Center held a TDOR vigil at our church. The names of the reported 390 people who died in the last year from transphobic violence (70 in the U.S.) were read aloud. After that, the microphone was offered to anyone who wished to speak. A young trans man expressed his gratitude for the community: “I’m so thankful that all of you are here. You give me hope.” Then he said that he wished his family and others from home were willing to be with him. As I saw it, the people gathered in that moment were his church, a community that sees him and that he gives thanks for. It made me wonder what it’s like for him to not be seen elsewhere.

A young woman also spoke, a self-identified scientist who decried biology being used to dismiss the existence of transgender people and refuted that usage based on scientific evidence. It was powerful. What struck me more was her conclusion that it didn’t matter anyway, because, she said, “We don’t need a scientific reason to exist.” Amen. And no one needs a theological explanation to exist either, because the gospel message, the sharing of which Paul gave thanks for, is never meant to illegitimate someone’s humanity or dismiss their true personhood: their beloved self made in God’s image.

According to the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey, 46% of respondents were verbally harassed and 1 in 10 physically attacked in the past year because of being transgender. Nearly half were sexually assaulted at some point in their lifetime. That percentage was even higher among Black respondents. Here’s a kingdom of God statistic to envision the next time we pray for God’s will to come on earth as it is in heaven: What if 100% of those transgender respondents reported being seen and respected? What if 100% of them were not harassed, attacked or abused, but affirmed, appreciated and loved simply because they were seen — acknowledged, listened to, recognized as someone made in God’s image? How might that affect our sharing in the gospel? How might that serve to set us all free, no matter our gender identity?

The power of the gospel is freedom. That power is activated to the extent that we share it, and we share it by recognizing not just the existence of a person but their full, true self. As St. Irenaeus is quoted as saying, “The glory of God is a human being fully alive.” What if 100% of us were granted spaces in which to practice that God-given freedom by communities that see us as we are and love us for who we are, so that at the end of a life lived free of any violence aimed at our respective identities we can echo the words of Paul, “I thank my God every time I remember you because of your sharing in the gospel from the first day until now?”